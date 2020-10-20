Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/20/2020 -- The Search Engine Optimization Services Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.



The global search engine optimization services market is expected to grow from $43.3 billion in 2019 to $47.5 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The low growth is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 19% from 2021 and reach $77.6 billion in 2023.



The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Search Engine Optimization Services Market: Google; Bing; Baidu; Ask; Yahoo



SEO in 2020: Going Beyond Google



February 3, 2020 In the majority of countries in the world, there is a huge emphasis on Google-first SEO. That is, looking to Google for the latest changes in how to optimize websites and achieve better levels of organic search traffic. This, however, might not always be the best approach. There are many other search engines that can help our brands be surfaced to our target audience. Some of them don't always spring to mind when we talk about SEO. The same optimization principles will apply, however. When working in SEO, we hone our skillset. We become great at understanding our audience. We know their content needs and how they search. These skills can easily translate to other platforms outside of the traditional web search engines. Google is not the only web search engine being used. Google might be the largest search engine in your region. It's probably the most popular with your demographic. However, it won't be the only search engine they are using.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global search engine optimization services market, accounting for 32% of the market in 2019. North America was the second largest region accounting for 32% of the global search engine optimization services market. Middle East was the smallest region in the global search engine optimization services market.



Digital rates are declining as supply of ad space is growing rapidly. Mobile advertising rates have stayed steady and even if there is a slight increase in advertising rates, advertisers are finding value in the mobile space. Mobile advertising rates are low as compared to desktops as they have smaller screens but are expected to grow beyond other digital rates. For instance, Google has registered decrease in CPC (Cost per click), but its revenue has grown with the increase in internet users.



The search engine optimization services market consists of sales by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that undertake search engine optimization services and other related activities. This market includes sales from advisory services and ad words management services.



1) By Type: Agencies; Freelancers



2) By Organisation: Small and Medium Enterprises (SMES); Large Enterprises



3) By End-User Industry: Professional Services; IT Services; Ecommerce; Hospitality; Recreation; Real Estate; Others



Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.



Analytical Tools: The Global Search Engine Optimization Services Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.



Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.



MarketInsightsReports

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc.



