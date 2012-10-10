Search Engine Optimization Specialists Orp Media Launch New Backlink Removal Website

Melbourne, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2012 -- Search engine optimization company Orp Media has just announced the launch of their new website LinkRemoval.com that focuses on their link removal service that can reverse link and over optimization penalties, help recover lost search engine rankings and traffic, and eliminate spam links from your backlink profile. Based in Melbourne, Australia, Orp Media is an Internet marketing agency that specializes in SEO and effective link removal services for websites and SEO companies.



Most people today understand that search engine optimization (SEO) is the science of gaining more exposure for a brand or website via popular search engines like Google, Yahoo, and Bing. With the introduction of Google’s Panda and Penguin penalty updates, many websites have suffered a drop in rankings and need to clean up the unnatural back links pointing to their website to avoid or rebuild from the dreaded over optimization penalty. With an understanding that the game has changed from quantity to quality, Orp Media has launched their new link removal service LinkRemoval.com.



Orp Media Link Removal accomplishes its stellar results by first identifying the unnatural links pointing to the client’s website through their proven methodical process and then creating a report from the analysis to be shared with the client. They then contact the webmasters hosting these links, and work with them to ensure the links are permanently removed, effectively making the website more reputable to the search engines. The next step is to inform Google of the website cleanup progress by submitting reconsideration requests to restore the website’s standing. Once the project is completed, the client will have a much cleaner link profile.



As part of the launch of the new website, Orp Media has just announced an exciting free link removal offer that provides any SEO company that would like to try their services with two link removal orders FREE with absolutely no strings attached. The limited time offer includes up to 2,500 links removed per website with a turnaround time of 30-45 days to accommodate the sending of weekly emails to webmasters as well as the reconsideration requests. In addition, the company will also be offering every 4th paid order free for repeat industry customers who continue using their service once they've seen the quality work they do.



“Many companies offering link removal services not only have questionable results, but can charge $10,000 or more,” said Orp Media CEO Keith Terrell. “In addition to recommendations from our many satisfied customers, this was the surest way to show potential website clients that our process is both highly effective and affordable in the short and long term.” “Our ultimate goal is to help our clients make more money now and well into the future.” For more information, please visit http://www.linkremoval.com/industry-free-link-removal-offer.html



Based in Melbourne, Australia, Orp Media is an Internet marketing agency that services customers worldwide. The company specializes in highly effective link removal services for websites and SEO companies. Orp Media takes pride in their transparent approach to Internet Marketing, staying ahead of the curve and using nothing but the most legitimate marketing practices to help their clients make more money now and in the future.