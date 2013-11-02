Search Engine Reputation Management, a New Service by Akado Oy

Kouvola, Finland -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/02/2013 -- Akado, a well-known internet marketing company in Finland has launched their new service - online reputation management. The search engine reputation management service allows business owners have power and control of managing the reputation of their web pages to get more business leads, traffic and revenue in turn.



When contacted, Irina Pavlova, the SMM manager at Akado said, “Yes, we have launched our new service – search engine reputation management. The service is especially for business owners to get better online presence of their businesses. With our services, users do not need to sign up for a long-term contract. Most other companies take the time of commonly six to 12 months but with us you can opt for a month of service and see the results. You also have the option to cancel whenever you wish.”



She further added, “Here at Akado we understand how important it is to have a positive reputation in search engine results. Potential business partners and customers will want to explore as much as possible about your business before closing a deal. We create positive results sustainable for the long-term rather than a short term solution.”



According to the sources, the internet power and technology are the major aspects of getting a business on higher rank with better leads. Search engine reputation of the business is not easy to maintain. Akado, with the help of their new search engine reputation management is presenting the methods to tackle criticism, bad reviews and critical news about their companies and businesses among search results.



Akado offers a huge range of internet marketing services as well including press release distribution, article marketing, SEO, SEM and online reputation management to name of a few. The company also offers tips and recommendations for website designing, improvements, development and special offers. Akado provides inclusive reports related to the number of clicks on the website and resources along with the suggestion to raise the conversions of the advertised resource. It offers different ways to increase the effectiveness of contextual advertisements.



About Akado

Akado is an internet marketing company, based in Finland. The company was founded by Ilya Nikitin and offers a wide range of internet marketing services including SEO, SEM, press release distribution, article marketing, and search engine reputation management among others.



Contact Information

Contact Person: Irina Pavlova

Contact Number: +358 92 3165521

Email id: irina.pavlova@akado.fi

Website: http://akado.fi/services/online-reputation-management/

Address: Prikaatintie 9, 45100 Kouvola, Finland