Search for Best Insurance Marketing Video Complete; Agency Growth Academy Hosts Competition as Part of New Video Marketing Mastery Series

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2013 -- Per announcement today, Agency Growth Academy has sponsored a nationwide search for the best insurance marketing video as part of its free Video Marketing Mastery training series – and has awarded Dan Gillogly, the “Piano Playing Insurance Guy” from Chicago, IL the award for Top Video.



The series is inspired, authored and instructed by company founder Jeremiah Desmarais, an award-winning insurance marketing executive, speaker, author and marketing strategist. The series curriculum focuses on how to achieve digital marketing dominance in the insurance industry and what every insurance agent can do to elevate online visibility and distinguish their brand.



According to a recent SEI survey of over 200 insurance agents, less than one third of advisors use digital marketing through social media to promote brand presence. “The Internet and social media have changed the way insurance is bought and sold,” explains Desmarais. “A consumer’s insurance search begins long before they start picking up the phone. The free Video Marketing Mastery training is designed to teach brokers how to engage potential clients with high-value information through video marketing and create an unlimited supply of targeted web traffic.”



The free but impactful Insurance Marketing Mastery series is based on Desmarais’11+ years of insurance marketing success with several million-dollar brands. His insurance marketing strategies are championed among corporate America’s Fortune 500 elite, Inc 500 Fast Growth companies, and established insurance industry vendors such as Norvax, GoHealth and Applied Systems, as well as the United Nations and over 100,000 agents that have been taught by his revenue-boosting initiatives.



Mastery series instruction will include real-world guidance on how to leverage the power of social media platforms such as YouTube and LinkedIn, and the highly guarded insider secrets behind successful email and video marketing campaigns. Bonus instruction will include best practices for video titling, tagging and keyword usage and ‘ninja tricks’ to rank videos and digital media quickly – all complimentary.



In addition to gaining digital-marketing-dominance expertise, participants will gain valuable insight into the insurance buying habits of certain age group demographics. They will also learn the secrets of recession-proof business; proven client-retention strategies; and how the ‘7 Most Dangerous Trends Facing Insurance Advisors, Carriers and Marketers’ today present opportunities for wealth.



The free course requires e-mail registration and no other obligation. Entrants can see the winning insurance agent marketing video at the following link: http://www.agencygrowthacademy.com



The free Video Marketing Mastery module is part of the Agency Growth Academy’s Strategic Digital Marketing Broker Bootcamp. The five-week online bootcamp is an action-oriented training program for insurance professionals looking to distinguish themselves in an information age and master the art of seamless lead generation.



More information about the Video Marketing Mastery series and contest rules is available at http://www.agencygrowthacademy.com



About Jeremiah Desmarais

Jeremiah is an award winning insurance and business marketing strategist and digital marketer with over 23 awards, and ranked among the Top 40 Marketers Under 40 in the US. He is widely recognized for his strategic revenue boosting and design initiatives at companies such as GoHealth, Applied Systems, the United Nations and over 100,000 insurance agents internationally. His results include growing a start up by 1503% within three years, doubling sales of an insurance cloud product line in less than 9 months, generating $28M in new business in less than 11 months, and tripling the number of leads to the sales team while saving $1M in expenses in less than 6 months. He is the co-creator of the most popular insurance sales and marketing roadshow in the health insurance industry, touching the lives of 2,000 agents in less than one year in person. He is author of several white papers as well as a guest speaker at various carrier events and workshops. He’s judged the Interactive Media Association’s Web Awards and is a member of the Society of Industry Leaders. He’s trained the top producers on marketing, strategy and positioning, from some of the top FMOs, GA’s and carriers in the nation including: United HealthCare, GoldenRule, State Farm, Allstate, Aetna, Humana, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Foremost Insurance, Anthem, Universal American, GoHealth, CIGNA and many more. As a Top 1% on LinkedIn, you can connect with him here: http://www.linkedin.com/in/jeremiahdesmarais/



About Agency Growth Academy

The Agency Growth Academy is an insurance education group that teaches marketing, strategy and success principles to insurance agents. The flagship program, “Strategic Digital Marketing Broker Bootcamp” is a five week online training program that shows agents, step-by-step, how to build a strategic marketing foundation to their agencies that gives them elite status, create a lead generating online cornerstone and how to leverage the most popular places for free traffic to generate a never-ending stream of leads. We’re honored to have outstanding reviews from our graduates and a long track record of insurance industry accolades. Agency Growth Academy is owned by Lift Capital Ventures, LLC.



Media Inquiries:

D. Ellen Vaughn – dvaughn@liftcapitalventures.com