Search for Chicago's Ugliest Fireplace Wraps up August 31st

Libertyville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2012 -- North Star Stone, Inc., a fireplace, interior and exterior stone veneer contractor in the Chicagoland area is wrapping up the search for Chicago’s Ugliest Fireplace. The contest, which homeowners in the Chicagoland area to submit pictures of their “Ugly” and “Outdated” fireplaces in hopes of winning a $4000 fireplace remodel ends August 31st.



The contest is running through the North Star Stone Facebook page, and also through the stone veneer company’s website. Entries have come from many surrounding cities such as Chicago, Libertyville, Barrington, and Arlington Heights. “The entries to date are quite interesting and almost all of them are deserving of the grand prize! It’s going to be a difficult decision for the judges!” Says North Star Stone owner Alan Andrews. “We’re very excited to be able to refinish one of these fireplaces to show the beautiful effects stone veneer can have on a fireplace.”



When the contest ends on August 31st, the public judging period opens. Entrants can invite Facebook friends as well as other visitors to help “vote” for their entry to become one of the finalists. A panel of judges from North Star Stone’s industry connections will include architects, realtors, interior designers and contractors from the Chicago area. The judges will select the winner from the finalists and the winner will be announced on September 14th.



The contest is open to residents within a 50 mile radius of Libertyville, Illinois. To enter or for official rules, visit http://www.northstarstone.biz/ or go to Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/NorthStarStoneInc



About North Star Stone

North Star Stone, Inc., founded in 2004 offers custom stone fireplaces, exterior stone work and interior stone design for homes throughout Chicago and the Northwest Suburbs. North Star Stone custom manufacturers stone veneer to transform old and outdated fireplaces, update home exteriors and add new style to interior structures like wine cellars, interior walls and stone columns.



Find out more about the custom stonework that North Star Stone offers at http://www.northstarstone.biz/



