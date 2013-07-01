Search Is Now Simplified for Good Accommodations Around the World Without Breaking the Bank

Perth, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- Leisure holidays or business trips usually encounter the hassle of finding accommodations that suit the budget, while fulfilling the proximity and amenities requirement that the customer has in mind. If someone is a frequent traveler, then it helps to access all the information on budget-friendly accommodations in one all-encompassing travel portal. No one likes to juggle pages back and forth and end up losing focus on the property options.



There are some smart and easy-to-use travel portals that make life a lot easier without eating on precious time. When looking for cheap hotels in Venice, the ideal way is to type the city name in the search field of the user-friendly travel portal. As is usual, all the accommodation options get listed but smart sorting on the basis of price, popularity and star rating certainly scores over plain retrieval of options. Only a smart and user-centric travel portal can do that.



Likewise, when a customer is looking for cheap hotels in Sydney, he can sort the listings of the city’s hotels on the basis of lowest price. The properties come listed in ascending order of price per night of stay. If an accommodation suits the budget and offers the double bonus of a good star rating, the customer can go to the next step of checking on the facilities and reviews from guests who have stayed there.



The travel portal is a great way to arrive at the best bargains and save big, be it any destination worldwide. Whether the traveler is looking for cheap hotels in Dubai (Asia) or cheap hotels in Barcelona (Europe), be assured of the best discount rates that can be fetched from the property owners.



When a prospective customer has all the requisite information at his/her disposal, the next thing in his mind would be to go ahead and make a reservation. Anyone planning a vacation with family in the UK and desiring to stay at London can finalize on a cheap hotel in London and rest assured of secure online transactions as the website is SSL certified.



About Hotel Travel Express

Hoteltravelexpress.com is an earnest effort to help travelers find good hotel accommodation properties at some of best deals that they can find online. Providing verified information, exceptional support and secure reservation options in over 13,000 properties across the world, the travel website has been able to amass a proud base of happy and satisfied customers.



Contact Information:

State: Perth

Country: Australia

Contact Name: RockHarrisson

Contact Email:rockyharisson@gmail.com

Complete Address:27, Dumond Street Bently

Zip Code: 6102

Contact Phone:0406966484