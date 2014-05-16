Search Ninjas Bares Interesting Website Designs for Law Firms

Baltimore, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- Search Ninjas has issued a press statement declaring they now provide website design for law firms along with the other services they offer such as display advertising, website development, local marketing and Google Places.



Aside from these, Search Ninjas is now offering SEO for law firms, an important service as it allows law firms to get site ranking and reach their target audience more easily. As a spokesperson for Search Ninjas said, the importance of SEO for law firms “cannot be overemphasized” since it is one of the most effective ways to attract site visitors.



According to Search Ninjas, the services they offer aim to make life easier for law firms that go online. The latest studies show that while many law firms have gone online, they have not been able to make their presence felt due to the lack of good Internet marketing for law firms. And what few marketing programs are available for law firms are too expensive, plus they don’t offer website design and therefore an added expense. With Search Ninjas, social media marketing and other legal marketing efforts are provide with the package.



Aside from offering SEO and Internet marketing for law firms, Search Ninjas has made it clear in their announcement that they work on an area exclusive basis, meaning they will only serve one client per area so there is no competition. With the kind of service they provide, clients are assured the focus of the service will be theirs and they won’t be dealing with another firm that avails of Search Ninjas services.



About Search Ninjas

Search Ninjas is a company that specializes in website development and promotion for law firms and attorneys. With a team of highly trained experts in PPC, Internet marketing and SEO, the company can offer link building, professional website design, site conversion and usability and more.



Contact Details:

Donna S. Griffith

716 South Broadway

Second Floor

Baltimore, MD 21231