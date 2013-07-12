Search Shark Marketing Announces Its New Product to Offer

Toronto, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2013 -- Search Shark Marketing, a reliable company that different Search Engine Optimization services in Toronto, Ontario, recently announced that the company itself is now offering and selling Android TV box Toronto within the entire city.



The management of the said company has decided to offer this as its new product due to the fact that finding an Android TV box Toronto is not easy to do. There are no companies in Toronto where people can buy this kind of gadget and so they will be the first company to provide the aforementioned product.



An Android TV is also called Pivos Xios by those people who live within the city. It comes with a XBMC modification which is automatically installed on this gadget. This feature will let the buyers of this innovative product to watch and enjoy free movies with the use of the internet. This feature will be available in the Android TV that will be offered by Search Shark Marketing. This company is owned and managed by Justin Covas. Their Android TV box Toronto will be like a media player that aims to be the newest craze for entertainment. This new product will be equipped with amazing and highly beneficial features. Gadget lovers will surely love this product as the said company will offer it at a very affordable cost. This product came up from the advanced technology that the company uses since before until this time. Search Shark Marketing is one of the most reliable service providers in Ontario when it comes to website optimization. The main aim of this company is to help the local companies in Ontario to meet their own success. Search Shark Marketing offers the best service and with this they will be able to reach the aim that the company had set since its foundation day. This company offers different SEO services such as email marketing, social media marketing and management, local directory submissions, Search Engine Optimization, Pay-per-click advertising and mobile phone business promotion. The company aims to provide their clients with almost everything that can make them happy. This is the reason why the company decided to create and offer an Android TV toronto which will bring a lot of benefits to everyone.



It is expected that the people who live within the Ontario area will be aware about the announcement of Search Shark Marketing and that they will be encouraged to try the said product. As of now, the company is focused on the production of its Android TV box Toronto as they expect that it will get a high sales output in the long run.



About Search Shark Marketing

Search Shark Marketing is one of the leading SEO companies in Ontario. This company offers different services which are all aimed to meet the needs of an online business to succeed.



To get more information, please visit http://searchshark.ca . For inquiries, please contact 647-234-9942.



For Media Contact:

Company: Search Shark Marketing

Address:Toronto, Ontario

Telephone Number:647-234-9942

http://searchshark.ca