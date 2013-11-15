"Google Gamble" Deciphers Search Engine SEO for CEOs for 2014 and Beyond

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2013 -- Everyone who owns or runs a business website understands how important Google will be to their ROI. Before considering design, function or even the name of a website, business owners and CEOs ask one question ahead of every other -- How will I get customers to my website? This begins the recondite task of Search Engine Optimization(SEO). Entrepreneurial Coach, Tim Levy, makes search engine best practices the focus of a new book that looks at the recent developments in SEO and traffic building titled, "The Google Gamble".



"The Google Gamble" covers SEO from a CEO's perspective, how to manage implementing an SEO structure within your development team, promote specific talents that mesh with SEO, and what to watch for in terms of dirty tricks that may get your site in trouble down the road . . . basically how to make an SEO soup that tastes good and stays fresh.



Much has changed recently and developers say its important to keep up-to-date on how Google and other search engines interpret a website. That old feeling that a site needs to be #1, or at least on the first page, remains one of the top convictions CEO's have about the goals of Search Engine Optimization (SEO). Just exactly what it means to be ON TOP on Google or any search engine is an evolving thing, and the very nature of what being ON TOP means has undergone the most dramatic changes since the terms "Internet" and "search" fell on everyone's lips back in the 90s.



"The Google Gamble", it would seem, has been released at exactly the right time. First and foremost the book echos the latest convictions of Google itself. It's all about content. Levy focuses on the new best practice of making sure you have people creating your site that know how to create content for customers first, and content for search engines second. Google's new algorithms are veering toward being able to interpret content about as well as customers can.



The greatest asset of "The Google Gamble" is in its chapters on how to tell if your team is creating good content, or trying to fake it with tricks which will provide ever diminishing returns, if not get your site punished in the rankings, period.



There is still room for SEO strategy. And Levy's book walks the line expertly, explaining how to use keywords within website development while making sure the team understands that the content itself must have value, and exactly what that value means.



"The Google Gamble" is available on Tim Levy's website: http://www.timlevy.net/writing/the-google-gamble-book/



About Tim Levy

Tim Levy is an author, speaker, consultant and coach. He works with CEOs and entrepreneurs on clarity, strategy and mindset. He routinely speaks for peak organizations like Vistage International, CEOSpace International and Secret Knock. He has a particular focus on web technology and digital content including books, CDs, online training and broadcast television. He is the author of several non-fiction books focusing on business strategy and personal growth, and in addition has written children's books as well.



CONTACT

Tim Levy

Austin, TX

http://www.timlevy.net