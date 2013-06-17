Reno, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2013 -- The Attorney Guide searchable registry was developed to make is easier than ever before to talented and ethically certified legal aid in Nevada. The searchable registry includes every single member of the extensive Attorney Guide legal family. The s earchable registry can be used to determine is any Nevada lawyer is ethically certified, by entering their name directly into the database. Lawyers who have not met the rigorous standards of the Attorney Guide ethical certification process will never be available on this database. The searchable registry also allows searches based on the field of law and specific legal incident. This carefully pinpointed search engine allows anyone to find an experience, ethical lawyer that can help them with their specific legal needs. The registry is easily accessible and sits on the front page of the Attorney Guide website.



The Attorney Guide ethical certification process separates the searchable legal registry from standard search engines. Attorney Guide uses a careful vetting process before providing an ethical certification. Only attorneys who have outstanding standings with their bar organization can be certified. Attorney Guide lawyers must have no ethical infractions or disciplinary actions to be eligible for the ethical certification. Attorney Guide also ensures that every legal family member has verifiable courtroom experience and positive client feedback. The ethical certification is continuously updated at a minimum of every 60 days. This ensures that all attorneys remain ethical after initial certification. Every lawyer in the searchable registry is completely ethical and available to practice law in Nevada. The registry is a simple, easy to use and effective solution to finding ethical legal aid anywhere in Nevada.



The searchable registry is available on the front page of Attorneyguide.com



AttorneyGuide.com, LLC

50 West Liberty Street, Ste. 680

Reno, Nevada, 89501

Telephone: 775-329-7755

Toll Free: 800-748-5590

Facsimile: 775-329-7711

Email: info@attorneyguide.com