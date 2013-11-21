Searching for Tomorrow: Heart-Warming New Novel Examines Love & Loss from Perspective of Tireless Military Wife

Etowah, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2013 -- While millions are searching for their soul mate, the realities of life eventually bring every love story to an end. In an emotive yet powerful new novel by Kathryn McNeill Crane, a love that ended unexpectedly thrusts one military wife into a tumultuous world where boxing up grief is vital for survival.



Set in the beautiful mountain town of Highlands, North Carolina, ‘Searching for Tomorrow’ also exposes sheer determination and tenacity that is inspiring all readers to meet life’s greatest challenges with gusto – even if a heartless mother-in-law is out to steal their happiness.



Synopsis:



Some people are blessed to find that one certain person who completes them.



Wrynn’s yesterdays were what others only dream of having. She and Tripp were the best of friends before they even thought about love. They had the fairy tale life where ‘like’ turns into ‘love’, and ‘love’ becomes ‘happily ever after’.



What happens when life conspires against you, and snatches your soul mate from your arms?



…only her forever love ended much too soon.



Broken beyond her own ability to repair, Wrynn boxes up her grief and attempts to raise her three girls the best she can on her own. As time slowly passes, Wrynn relives her life with Tripp while struggling most days to get out of bed. She is reminded of him at every turn.



How do you set your grief and anguish aside? How do you pick up the shattered pieces, put those pieces back together again, and try to move on?



Wrynn tries to find the joy in life every single day through her daughters, family, and friends. Her twin brother Liam has dedicated himself to helping Wrynn put her life back together after losing his own love. On the other hand, her mother-in-law lives to torment her at every turn. Wrynn can't even find a chance to breathe, much less a desire to somehow search for her tomorrow.



As the author explains, her book takes readers on a full-circle journey through life.



“It’s a rollercoaster of emotions through life, love, loss, and a quest for that uplifting happily-ever-after. Readers will realize that holding onto today is so important, because what you have now could easily be gone by tomorrow. While poignant, the narrative will certainly lift anyone’s spirits and help them see clarity in their own lives,” says Crane, herself a North Carolina native.



Since its release, the book has garnered a string of rave reviews.



“If anyone wants a heart-warming book to cuddle up with, this is it! A great writer is one who's able to put you in his/her story as you're reading it and make you feel like you're experiencing it yourself. Kathryn is one of those amazing writers,” says Lan, reviewing the book on Amazon.



Beth was equally as impressed, adding, “This was an absolutely beautiful and heartbreaking story. The pain, grief, and struggles that were shown in the book wrap around your heart and squeeze until the tears start pouring. I found myself being drawn into the devastation that Wrynn was experiencing through her loss. Overall, this was an excellent book and it made me feel again. I love stories that can bring out those types of emotions in the readers.”



‘Searching for Tomorrow’, published by Indie Express LLC, is available now:

Amazon US: http://www.amazon.com/Searching-Tomorrow-Tomorrows-Katie-Mac-ebook/dp/B00G1XDI04/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&qid=1384708927&sr=8-1&keywords=searching+for+tomorrow

Amazon UK: http://www.amazon.co.uk/Searching-Tomorrow-Tomorrows-Katie-Mac-ebook/dp/B00G1XDI04/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&qid=1384708972&sr=8-1&keywords=searching+for+tomorrow

Barnes and Noble: http://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/searching-for-tomorrow-kathryn-mcneill-crane/1117194221?ean=2940148718994&itm=1&usri=2940148718994

ITunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/book/id730603444

Kobo: http://store.kobobooks.com/en-US/ebook/searching-for-tomorrow-tomorrows-1

Paperback: https://www.createspace.com/4463028



Video trailer: http://bit.ly/18b3FAe



About the Author

Kathryn was born and raised in North Carolina, and while she loves to travel, she can't imagine ever leaving the mountains that she has come to call home. Not a day goes by that Kathryn doesn't thank God for abundantly blessing her. He has been so good to her, and she is very grateful. She holds Jeremiah 29:11 very close to her heart and believes it with every fiber of her being. "For I know the plans I have for you," declares the Lord, "plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future."



Kathryn lives in the small town of Etowah, NC with her husband, and two of her three children. Her absolute favorite pastime is cuddling with her grandson. As far back as she can remember, she's had a book in her hand. Reading has carried her to places she will never go. It has introduced her to people that she will never meet. When life is great and when it is rough, she's always been able to find a book to carry her through. She finally decided to write down some of the stories in her head and heart after dawdling around and wasting years dreaming. She hopes you enjoy reading those stories as much as she loves writing them!