Searchingsenior.com Releases an Updated Website

Vaughan, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2013 -- Finding love at any age can be stressful. These days, the Internet dating sites seem to be owned by twenty-something’s. Searchingsenior.com has been helping singles over 50 and over 60 find love for more than five years. The website was just updated to make it easier to use, so seniors can move right on to finding the love of their lives. Signing up is free at searchingsenior.com.



“We are very proud of the updates that we put onto the website. It has always been a great site, but now it’s even better. Easier to use and much more complete, Searchingsenior.com is the Internet’s #1 over 50 dating site.” - Matt, Manager, Seerachingsenior.com



Searchingsenior.com offers not only an automated matching service, but Senior Counselor, email, greeting cards, a senior fashion show and a blog with lots of information about dating and love. The site is free to join and users can either use the system to find a partner or can simple browse through the profiles of seniors in their area or around the world.



“I wasn’t sure about using a website to find a partner. I figured I would try Searchingsenior.com since it was free and I felt I was ready to start again. After about three weeks, I went on my first date. I had a blast. Then two months later, I met the man I would fall in love with, Peter. That was four years ago. Thanks for helping me feel this way again.” – Rachel W., Victoria, BC



Searchingsenior.com is the leading over 50 dating site for local and worldwide dating. It’s free to join and browse for singles over 50. Whether people are looking for a friend, a companion, a lover or a life partner, Searchingsenior.com is the ideal senior dating site for over 50 and over 60 singles to meet and share.



For more information about this topic, please visit: http://www.searchingsenior.com



Contact Sue

Telephone [1-(855)-599-8811]

Email Suesu0922@gmail.com

Website www.searchingsenior.com