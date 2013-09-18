SearchRex.com: The Future of Searching Online Classifieds

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- SearchRex.com gives users the ability to search craigslist (the top classified site) much easier than ever before! The newly launched site enables people to search all of craigslist at once, or search just for their state.



Users can easily search by choosing their state from a simple and convenient drop down. Enter a keyword, press “Go”, and the results instantly appear. The technique saves the user time. Classifieds can be found even quicker than before, as craigslist is a large site and expansive queries are quickly narrowed down.



While not affiliated with or endorsed by craigslist, SearchRex.com provides an effective search tool. Also, it is not only a search engine. It features an informational blog for popular topics. Subjects are conveniently divided up into categories. Users can leave comments for providing feedback.



SearchRex.com removes the frustration from searching online classifieds. The most popular classified listings website on the web, craigslist can be tough to navigate if one isn’t exactly sure what they want. Complete access to listings on the largest classifieds site online is now available!



Classifieds on the site are devoted to jobs, personals, housing, for sale items, and various community services and more. Discussion forums are also featured. Founded in 1999, it has expanded to huge proportions with millions of listings.



With SearchRex.com, enter the terms and watch as the results are instantly displayed. There’s no frustration, wait times, or dead end searches to waste valuable time. Users can also bookmark SearchRex on their browser instantly by clicking the link on top of the page.



To start searching craigslist easily and quickly, go to www.SearchRex.com



About SearchRex.com

SearchRex.com is a new search engine designed specifically to search craigslist classified advertisements. Users can search the general site or by state, and enter a keyword to quickly find classifieds they’re looking for. The site is built to change the future of searching online classifieds.



Media Contact:

Jessica Anderson

Jessica@searchrex.com

Houston, TX

http://www.searchrex.com