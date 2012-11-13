Sears Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:SHLD) Former Employee Notice: Lawsuit over Failure to Pay Overtime Filed

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2012 -- A California-based former employee of Sears Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:SHLD) filed a lawsuit in California State Court against Sears Holdings Corporation over alleged violations of California labor codes.



Those who are California based former employees of Sears Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:SHLD), who were employed as non-exempt hourly associate by Sears Roebuck and Company in one or more of Sear’s California retail stores between January 6, 2008 and the present, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



According to the complaint the plaintiff alleges that the defendants violated California labor codes as they allegedly failed from January 6, 2008 to present to compensate California hourly employees who were allegedly subject to security searches. Furthermore the plaintiff alleges that Sears Holdings Corporation has denied these employees meal and rest periods.



Sears Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:SHLD) reported that its Total Revenue fell from $42.66 billion for the 52 weeks period that ended on Jan. 29, 2011 to $41.56 billion for the 52 weeks period that ended on Jan. 28, 2012 and that its Net Income of $129 million for the 52 weeks period that ended on Jan. 29, 2011 declined to a Net Loss of $3.14 billion for the 52 weeks period that ended on Jan. 28, 2012.



Shares of Sears Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:SHLD) traded in 2010 as high as $122.01 per share, in 2011 as high as $93.03 per share, and in early 2012 as high as $82.55 per share. On November 12, 2012, NASDAQ:SHLD shares closed at $61.44 per share.



Those who are California based former employees of Sears Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:SHLD), who were employed as non-exempt hourly associate by Sears Roebuck and Company in one or more of Sear’s California retail stores between January 6, 2008 and the present, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com