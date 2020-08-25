SeaShuttle Corporation Launches It's Kickstarter Campaign for Its New Flarecraft SeaWing Design

Avon, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/25/2020 -- SeaShuttle Corporation (SeaShuttle®) announces a breakthrough in ground-effect craft technology for high-speed travel over water



Resort Rides * Inter-island/coastal Water-Taxis * Coast Guard Interdiction * Disaster Relief



High-Speed (100+ mph) Inter-Island Water Transportation Networks



SeaWing® Water Taxis & Servicing 'Pods'



SeaShuttle launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter this week, to raise $420,000 ($252,000 after-tax deduction cost; IRS Sec 179) to build their SSW2 (2-seat) Demonstration Craft; to be used at their operations center on Captiva Island, FL (off Ft Myers) to train operators and demonstrate the technology to potential Strategic Partners and Investors.



Upon completion of the SSW2 demonstration and training phase, SeaShuttle® will establish manufacturing for their SSW4 (4-passengers) Craft, for high-speed Water-Taxis worldwide.



Visit the Kickstarter Campaign at: www.kickstarter.com/projects/63246481/seawing-water-taxis



Visit SeaShuttle's website at: www.seashuttle.net



About SeaShuttle

Mr. William Russell, the inventor and President of SeaShuttle Corporation, believes this breakthrough technology will reshape the way people travel over water at high-speed in the future. The Craft are fully-molded, skin-loded, carbon fiber construction. The design incorporates a new 'tunnel-duct' powerplant system that disguises the engine and propeller (also reducing its sound to a minimum), uses their proprietary 'super-cavitating' hydrofoil system for takeoff/landing, and has folding wings for easy shipment anywhere in the world.



An investor purchases an SSW4 Craft, then leases it to SeaShuttle for $6,000/month for 42 months (returning the investment), then converts the lease into SeaShuttle stock for long-term equity appreciation.



Our Team on Captiva Island, FL will operate and maintain the Craft at S. Seas Island Resort; a turnkey investment - "Why just sit on the beach, when you can have access to all the fun!"



Contact:

Contact Person: Wm Russell

Company: SeaShuttle Corporation

City: Avon

State: Colorado

Country: United States

Phone: 970 688-0948

Email: seashuttle00@gmail.com

Website: www.seashuttle.net