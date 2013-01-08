New Pharmaceuticals research report from GBI Research is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2013 -- GBI Research, the leading business intelligence provider, has released its latest research, “Seasonal Influenza Vaccines Market in Top Seven Countries to 2018 - Next Generation Quadrivalent Vaccines to Dominate the Market by Offering Broader Protection via Single Dose”, which provides essential insights into seasonal influenza vaccines sales forecasts for the top seven countries, comprising the US, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, Germany and Japan until 2018. It also covers vaccination patterns and geographic distribution and offers a clear view of the regulatory landscape. Additionally, the report includes insights into the seasonal influenza vaccine R&D pipeline and gives profiles of promising vaccines, as well as exploring the competitive landscape through profiles for the top companies. Key trends in terms of M&A and licensing agreements are also analyzed.
GBI Research expects the market to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.9% during the 2011–2018 period from $2.9 billion in 2011 to $3.8 billion by 2018, driven by growing awareness, increasing vaccination coverage and rising government support for immunization against seasonal influenza. On the other hand, limited production capacity, high investment and strict regulations may act as barriers to entry.
The US seasonal influenza vaccine market is the most attractive of those covered in the report in terms of value. It is forecast to increase from $1.6 billion in 2011 to $2.2 billion in 2018 at a CAGR of 4.8%, due to the growth of the aging population, higher disease awareness and the fact that being vaccinated has become more convenient. The UK on the other hand has the most attractive market in terms of growth rate, forecast to grow at CAGR of 6.3% between 2011 and 2018. Germany's market is also attractive and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 2.7% between 2011 and 2018 from $385.5m to $465m. The market in Japan is forecast to grow at CAGR of 1.6% between 2011 and 2018 to reach $621.5m by 2018, driven by the threat of pandemic influenza and higher awareness of influenza vaccination. The government-run influenza immunization program is also helping to increase vaccination coverage.
GBI Research's analysis shows that the R&D pipeline for seasonal influenza vaccines comprises a high number of vaccines in early-stage development, many of which are new formulations or those that have been developed using the cell culture method. Late-stage vaccines are either quadrivalent vaccines or pediatric versions of those that have already been approved. The market is currently dominated by trivalent vaccines but will witness the launch of quadrivalent vaccines in the near future.
- Data and analysis on the seasonal influenza vaccine market in the top seven countries, comprising the US, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, Germany and Japan
- Market forecasts for seasonal influenza vaccines until 2018
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Sanofi Pasteur, GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis Vaccines, AstraZeneca
