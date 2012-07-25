Seasonal Source Contractor Seminars Announced

Ogden, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2012 -- Seasonal Source has recently announced their contractor training seminar schedule for the 2012 season. The seminars are offered in twenty states and begin as early as July 25, 2012.



Seminar topics include: Design, installation and business marketing solutions for holiday lighting contractors. All seminar topics are designed to help professional contractors begin, grow and maintain a profitable holiday decorating service.



Courses are held in cooperation with Seasonal Source's local distributors. For more information and a complete list of locations and dates, visit the Seasonal Source Website - http://www.seasonalsource.com



Seasonal Source is the leader in holiday lighting for the green industry and specializes in energy efficient, professional quality, holiday LED lighting.