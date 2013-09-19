Seasoned Natural Maid Cleaners at Maid Naturally Leaves the Home Thoroughly Clean

Spokane, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- Seasoned natural maid cleaners at Maid Naturally leaves the home thoroughly cleaned. Their professional natural Cleaners in Spokane are committed to eco-friendly cleaning with their range of green cleaning agents. They make sure that the client always enjoys a neat and soothing cleaning environment once they leave the house after the thorough cleaning process.



Surfacing cleaning is not good enough for any home environment, but deep cleaning is not always possible especially when the inhabitants are busy. Maid Naturally works to give their clients a clean and pleasant environment, each and every time they clean the living space. Be it the messy kitchen, a disorganized bedroom or bathroom, the natural maid cleaners in Spokane have their all-purpose and abrasive cleaners, cleaning equipment and proven cleaning methods to restore their home to its cleanest state.



Their spokesperson talks about their green range of cleaning products, “Maid Naturally Commercial Products will fit your needs if you are looking for a green product that is truly green. We disclose all of our ingredients right on the bottle. Maid Naturally Products were created around a Professional Maid Service. These are the products we use to clean over 340 homes a month. They work, smell good and don't create a hazardous work environment for your staff.”



Their responsive service provides the option to clients to choose the frequency of services on their own. Whether one needs a one-time cleaning service after a party, regular services on the weekends or once a month, their Green Cleaners in Spokane WA offer it all to fit the bill for their clients.



About Maid Naturally

Maidnaturally.com is a Unique Maid Service created in Spokane, WA. They vacuum clean and hand-wash all floors and baseboards and also clean windows. They have a full window service that they operate during the summer months. They are fully licensed and bonded as well as insured. Their cleaning service has a professionally trained staff that is educated and knowledgeable on company policies and procedures. Whether the client would like them to clean for them every week, every other week or on a monthly basis, any schedule is fine. They also offer one time cleanings for parties or special events.



To learn more about them please visit http://www.maidnaturally.com/your-cleaning-process.html



Contact Address:

3012 N Nevada

Building 1

Spokane, WA 99207

Ph: 509-994-3685