Seatbelt Cutter: A Must Have Tool for Safety

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- An Arizona-based company is working to make vehicular travel safer for individuals across the country. The RIP-CORD Emergency Seatbelt Cutter, created by John Reaves, is designed to mount on each individual seatbelt.



The RIP-CORD is small – it measures 1-inch by 1-inch by 2.6 inches and is operated by a bilateral tension force on the seatbelt. When activated in a motor vehicle accident or crash, the RIP-CORD ejects an internal circular pull ring and activates a flashing LED light, which tells emergency personnel where each individual is seated in the vehicle. The individual may then cut the seatbelt, using the surgical steel blade that is inside the plastic casing.



The National Highway Transportation Administration reports that rollover accidents account for more than 35 percent of all vehicle accidents around the world. This device is meant to reduce the risk of entanglement and of getting stuck in a disabled vehicle after a rollover crash.



For drivers who are changing cars but want to take their RIP-CORD seatbelt cutter with them, it’s simple to remove the device and move to another vehicle. Along with the RIP-CORD seatbelt cutter comes a tool that individuals can use to remove the seatbelt cutter to place on another seatbelt.



“We feel this campaign will be more effective than what has been offered before, since we uniquely offer an on-board device to enable an 'E.S.C.ape' from that (possible) deadly restraint. This is a win-win safety product for both our supporters, and the general public,” Reaves said in campaign-related documentation.



RIP-CORD inventor John Reaves and his team have launched an Indiegogo campaign to raise approximately $42,000 to assist in manufacturing and marketing of the patent-pending RIP-CORD emergency seatbelt cutter.



Each donor who gets involved in this campaign will receive a RIP-CORD for their personal use. There are other incentives for donors as well. At the $25 level, donors will receive a seatbelt cuter unit, “Buckle Up” t-shirt and 20 percent off future orders; at the $75 level, donors will receive two seatbelt cutters and “rescue” window decals as well as a 20 percent discount on future orders. For a donation of $275, individuals will receive 12 seatbelt cutter units and decals, plus a discount of 25 percent for future orders.



About RIP-CORD

The RIP-CORD seatbelt cutter is the invention of John Reaves, a Tempe, Arizona man who believes that this simple device can reduce the number of lives lost in car accidents by increasing the likelihood that individuals can get out of a car in the event of an accident. To learn more about the RIP-CORD visit https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/rip-cord-emergency-seatbelt-cutter-e-s-c#home