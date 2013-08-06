Seating Concepts Introduces New Luxury Cinema Chair

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2013 -- Running a successful cinema today takes far more than simply showing the right movies at the right times, it takes creating a unique experience for customers to keep them coming back and telling their friends. Seating Concepts understands this, and continues to lead the way with innovative new high-end cinema chairs for theaters looking to separate themselves from the competition.



The latest luxury cinema chairs developed by Seating Concepts are designed to distinguish a theatre that is aiming to provide a first class, high-end movie going experience.



The Atlantic City VIP Lounger showcases a stylish, sleek design, which also provides great comfort. While offering spacious room, it requires less space than a full recliner, allowing for easy integration into existing auditoriums, and maximizes the capacity of a theater. Additional features include integrated cup holders, service call buttons, snack trays and custom swivel dining tables.



Customers will enjoy a unique VIP movie experience on par with the finest in-home movie theaters and lounges.



To satisfy the wide range of premium theatre themes and designs, Seating Concepts offers many different luxury and VIP options.



The Palermo chair allows a couple to enjoy privacy within a nested pair of chairs, and offers ornate style and opulent luxury. Integrated food and beverage tables, extra wide, comfortable seats, and retractable center armrests make this a popular choice for VIP dining theatres.



The Empire VIP chair offers elegance and class with a refined, contemporary design, along with a string of features which provide convenience for theaters in terms of cleaning and maintenance, as well as the utmost in comfort and style.



Another new edition is the Tremor FX, a system which adds integrated sound wave vibration into the chair itself, elevating the traditional movie experience into something much more exciting and immersive.



Theaters looking to distinguish themselves and gain a winning edge finally have what they've been craving with the luxury cinema chairs from Seating Concepts.



For more information on the entire range of high-end, innovative cinema chairs from Seating Concepts, visit SeatingConcepts.com or call 800.868.8464.



About Seating Concepts

Seating Concepts has been providing world-class service and seating solutions to satisfy the needs of their clients for more than 85 years. They provide versatile and unique seating arrangements for theaters, churches, cinemas, lecture halls and much more. Seating Concepts provides quality, comfort and great selection to make that next performance, service, show, event or assembly better than ever. For more information, call 800.868.8464 or visit SeatingConcepts.com.