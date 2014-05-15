Seattle Bariatric Surgery Offers Highly Effective Programs to Attain Long Term Weight Loss Results

Edmonds, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- They say it is very easy to put on weight but extremely difficult to lose even a few pounds. That pain can be experienced only by those who are trying to lose weight and shed those extra pounds. A weight loss program is a combination of lot of diet programs, vigorous workouts and many other sacrifices. But the results can hardly remain stable. The team at Puget Sound Bariatrics understands the problems associated with weight loss and hence offer some of the best programs to help individuals achieve their weight loss goals permanently thereby helping them come of out problems associated with obesity.



The team comprises of experienced surgeons, well trained nurses, physical therapists, dieticians and professional psychologists that help individuals have a safe and comfortable Seattle Bariatric Surgery. The centre also has additional support groups who are trained in bariatric surgery. The team helps patients with excellent nutrition and lifestyle changing programs before and after the procedure. Patients will be educated about the program in detail until they completely understand everything about Bariatric Surgery. They would be under the best medical care with doctors and staff assisting them before, during and after the surgery.



The Puget Sound Bariatric Center specializes in Lap Sleeve Gastrectomy also known as vertical gastrectomy. This is one of the most popular weight loss surgeries that can be performed on any one or who are unable to have gastric bypass surgery. This process comes with lot of benefits and without many risks usually associated with gastric banding. The process is a minimally invasive surgery with short recovery time. No foreign object is induced into the body and it takes just an hour to complete the surgery. The process involves reducing the size of the stomach which means that patients would feel full sooner and eat less.



To know more about Bariatric Surgery Seattle visit http://www.thelapsleeve.com



About http://www.thelapsleeve.com

Puget Sound Bariatric Center, www.thelapsleeve.com based at Seattle, Washington is a leading weight loss clinic that specializes in laparoscopic surgery. The center offers Bariatric Weight Loss Surgeries for the purpose of offering long term weight loss results thereby reducing obesity-related medical conditions.



Media Contact



Puget Sound Bariatric Centre

Address: 21911 76th Ave. W, Suite 106, Edmonds, WA 98026

Phone: 425.778.7701

admin@pssurgicalcenter.com

Website: www.thelapsleeve.com