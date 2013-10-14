Seattle Cheap Car Insurance Quotes Made Easy with New Zip Submit at Rate Digest

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- Rate Digest is making it easier for drivers to find cheaper car insurance quotes in the Seattle area with their new easy to use zip submit service.



Rate Digest is a consumer advocate for cheap car insurance quotes. Located in the Seattle WA area, they help consumers stay on top of current news and tips for lowering their premiums. They’ve recently added a new easy to use zip submit insurance quote system to their website. Now drivers who are looking to lower their insurance can read great tips and compare quotes with their local preferred providers.



Compare car insurance quotes here



Here’s how the system works. A driver only needs to submit their zip code in their system. They’ll immediately be able to compare insurance quotes from local providers. Once they’ve browsed through the providers they can choose who they want to work with for decreasing their insurance costs. The new system puts drivers in control of their annual insurance spend.



Surprisingly, most car owners do not realize how much extra they are spending on car insurance. The typical driver will often pay in excess of 40% per year by not comparing with other providers. Insurance companies practice a system of “rate creep” (hiking up fees unaware to a driver). Hidden fees a gradually increase over time leaving the policy holder clueless. This is why Rate Digest provides users with an easy system for staying up to date with the latest quotes.



There’s big saving that can be achieved by comparing quotes. Depending upon one’s state, age, and insurance needs, some agencies are lowering drivers car insurance costs to as low as $19/month. Most consumers save an average of $537 or more per year by comparing quotes. The free comparison tool helps educate drivers coverage tips as well. A person can lower their costs by simply changing their current policy as well. Basically, it pays to be educated and Rate Digest makes the whole process practically automated.



About Rate Digest

Rate Digest is the unique provider of an online car insurance comparison tool. By simply entering their zip code, drivers can compare rates from national companies and find the rate that is best for their personal financial and vehicular situation. To learn more about getting cheap car insurance, visit http://www.ratedigest.com/about/ .



Media Contact:

Company : Rate Digest

Address : Seattle, WA, USA

Website : http://www.ratedigest.com/about/