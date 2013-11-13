Seattle Internet Marketing Firm, Fannit, Brings on Tony Lael as Strategic Marketing Resource for Clients

Everett, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2013 -- Fannit, an Internet marketing firm, has secured the services of Tony Lael, a Seattle-area entrepreneur, to provide marketing leadership to their clients and team. Using the Internet to market a business is a must in today’s world.



Fannit uses a variety of internet marketing techniques including search engine optimization (SEO), conversion optimization, and social media marketing to connect businesses to prospective clients. Fannit uses the Internet to connect people to relevant content, and in doing so connects buyers with sellers. The addition of an experienced marketing leader and entrepreneur was critical to the decision to work with Mr. Lael.



“With Tony, Fannit can provide clients with a perfect marriage between strong marketing, sales management, and Internet-savvy marketing techniques – it’s the art of management mixed with the science of Internet marketing and it’s awesome!” said Fannit’s CEO, Keith Eneix.



“At its core, the Fannit team is able to create great marketing content, attract prospects to that content and convert those prospects into viable sales opportunities better than I’ve seen or experienced in the last 10 years – I’m thrilled to be a part of the team!” Tony Lael said when asked, “why Fannit?”, given the competitive nature in the internet marketing industry.



Internet marketing is an evolving need for small and medium enterprises, but as one of the most recent blog posts' by Fannit, it suggests (Blockbuster’s Death: The Late Fee From Not Evolving In Business) innovation within company leadership is one of the keys to staying relevant, and Fannit hopes to capitalize on this critical new relationship.



About Tony Lael

Mr. Lael co-founded CoreConnex in 2005, an Internet start-up that still provides the Corelytics financial dashboard to small and medium enterprises. Tony recently began providing marketing consulting to companies looking for strategic marketing and management expertise through Marketing4MyBiz. Mr. Lael has over 10 years of business development experience and understands exactly what results business leaders expect from their marketing and sales organizations. Tony is a marketing strategist and lean management expert.



About Fannit

Fannit.com uses the Internet, social media and email to help you connect with prospective new customers and current customers to generate business growth and improve reputation. Fannit uses unique Internet marketing techniques like search engine marketing (SEM), content development, search engine optimization (SEO), pay per click (PPC), social media marketing (SMM), Lead Conversion Strategies and email marketing to help you grow your business. Fannit’s corporate office is located at 2911 Hewitt Ave Everett, WA 98201, but they serve clients across the US, Canada, and Europe.



Original release: http://www.prweb.com/releases/internet-marketing-firm/tony-lael/prweb11326729.htm



For More information visit the website http://www.fannit.com/



For Media Contact:

Fannit

2911 Hewitt Ave

Everett WA 98201

425-359-7989

http://www.fannit.com/