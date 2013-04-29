Seattle PI Talks Lessons Learned During a Disaster According to Pinnacle Strategies

Plano, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2013 -- “In the Gulf, we strategically blended performance and process management approaches in order to get the job done - from the supply chain to the vessel decontamination,” recalls Pinnacle Strategies president and CEO, Mark Woeppel. “It required us to be extremely focused, versatile, and obsessed with the goals of the client. This eBook reveals – for the first time – what we learned and how it is helping businesses achieve great things right now.”



Seattle PI recently reported Pinnacle Strategies’ new eBook which shows how to achieve top operations performance and supply chain performance under the worst conditions. Pinnacle Strategies, a global authority on operations management and supply chain management, announced that their new eBook, “Achieving Top Performance Under the Worst Conditions: 7 Lessons from a Disaster,” is available for download at http://www.pinnacle-strategies.com/lp2/. The publication reveals key lessons gathered during Pinnacle’s participation in the Gulf of Mexico oil spill recovery effort.



Organizations need quick results from their operations improvement efforts, and these lessons were learned in a situation that required huge increases in output in an incredibly short time. When Pinnacle Strategies was called to support the Gulf of Mexico oil spill cleanup, the pressure was on to delivery immediate results in the supply chain to increase output dramatically.



This eBook shares the seven lessons learned during this time; each can be applied by managers to immediately increase their supply chain output.

- Make the Invisible Visible – Look for “the Drum”

- Rebalance Resources to Maximize Flow

- Focus on the Constraint

- Challenge Assumptions

- Reconsider Rules on Materials and Suppliers

- Manage and Align Performance by Applying Uniformed Standards

- Accelerate Communications



During Pinnacle’s involvement, they worked with suppliers and more than doubled the supply of skimmers, boom and other critical resources, increasing availability and ensuring the cleanup effort was not blocked by the supply chain. By resolving bottlenecks, applying fresh thinking, and creating unified means of managing performance, Pinnacle’s efforts saved its client more than $700 million.



About Pinnacle Strategies

Pinnacle Strategies is an international management consulting firm focused on operations management excellence. We work with organizations to increase shareholder value by developing high-performance business processes that significantly enhance productivity, reduce costs and time to market, improving profitability and accelerating sustainable growth. Pinnacle Strategies offers results-driven consulting solutions in the areas of performance management, project management, operations management, and supply chain. Pinnacle Strategies is the developer of ViewPoint a service that dramatically simplifies managing projects, enabling project teams to rapidly improve project performance. The RABIT methodology is a proprietary approach that is concentrated on implementing quick response solutions with rapid results. The RABIT methodology culminates years of practical experience and expertise in continuous improvement; it consistently delivers dramatic increases in process output to deliver solutions to industrial and manufacturing firms worldwide. Pinnacle Strategies offers results-driven consulting solutions in the areas of performance management, project management, operations management, and supply chain.



