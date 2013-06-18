Seattle Real Estate Is Going to Rock, Report Bellvue Live Property Agents

Bellevue, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2013 -- For the Seattle real estate market, 2012 proved to be a great year and now the property agents of Bellvue Live are very much confident that the trend will continue in 2013 and 2014 as well. They are expecting more and more buyers to relocate to this excellent location for a peaceful way of living. Seattle offers beautiful coastal views with comfortable and serene living environments. Thus, the Seattle real estate company wants to offer their professional consultancy services to all those who want to find a suitable home for themselves in Seattle.



To assist people in finding homes for sale in Seattle WA, they have recently released a video on YouTube, explaining everything about the real estate market in Seattle and how one can take advantage of professional real agents to find a suitable home in their budget. The interactive video could prove very helpful for all those who are seeking a new home in Seattle for their living or investment purposes. The agents of the company maintain that the real estate market in Seattle is showing very promising growth and hence one can expect to gain significant level of profits, just after a few months of purchasing a property in Seattle.



According to them, the surrounding suburban neighborhoods inspire retired people to settle there and lead the rest of their life in a peaceful manner. To help fulfill the home requirement needs of different buyers, Bellvue Live offers a wide range of properties such as high-rise apartments and condos, beachfront houses, townhomes and luxury villas. One of the agents of the company reveals, “We know people have different types of requirements. It’s very much like you go to a restaurant and you order a food of your own choice. When it comes to choices, we offer them abundant options in different budget range.”



With Seattle homes for sale continue to increase substantially in the coming years, the Bellvue Live real estate company keeps adding new properties to their portfolio. They have homes for sale in the entire Seattle area, covering the locations of Capitol Hill, Lake Union, Magnolia, Madison Park, Queen Anne, Washington Park and other localities. People who want to buy properties in these areas in Seattle can check the property listings available on the website http://www.bellevuelive.com/community/area/Seattle/ .



About Bellvue Live Real Estate Agents

Bellvue Live is a team of reliable real estate professionals who have extensive and in-depth knowledge of local community and the real estate market in Seattle. They try to fully understand their client’s needs and develop an action plan that helps them in suggesting the best possible home buying options to their clients, which are well within their stipulated budget.



For Media Contact:

Max Lee

Keller Williams Realty

bellevuelive.com@gmail.com

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0BUlCN7jR5k