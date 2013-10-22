Seattle Search Engine Optimization Company Expands to Full Service Online Marketing

Everett, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- One of Seattle’s top SEO companies has changed their services structure to provide better-rounded internet marketing to businesses in the Seattle WA area. Fannit’s office is located in Everett Washington where they manage 30 different types of industries. From local doctors, contractors, and wedding planners, they’ve helped various clients increase their online footprint.



The CEO Keith Eneix says, “Changing our company to focus on internet marketing and not just SEO has helped our clients attain more traffic and higher rankings in their industry. The basic concept is that we promote a client’s voice through online means to make them a leader in their industry. The results are astounding. We see an average increase of about 50%-300% in qualified leads in about 6 months with most of our clients.”



Part of the new re-branding that Fannit has implemented is to be known as a "Transparent Internet Marketing Company". This means that each action is not just accounted for in monthly reports but that each action is accountable to measurable results to the bottom line. Their call and form tracking system is interesting. The company is able to track each conversion to a specific search term or website referral that came into their client’s websites.



A recent testimonial claimed that Fannit services helped their client sell out of their Auto Dealer inventory for the first time in 10 years.



Their in-house training program has also proven to be a big benefit to local businesses. If a company wants to have their own webmaster take care of their web presence, Fannit will provide training and consulting at their Everett office location.



About Fannit

The online marketing company has been serving businesses with local SEO, Social Media Marketing, Web Design, and Pay Per Click advertising since 2010. Neil and Keith Eneix are known for their honest and transparent approach that builds on their customer’s success through White Hat marketing practices.



For Media Contact:

Fannit LLC

2911 Hewitt Ave

Everett, WA 98201

Phone: 425-359-7989

Email: info@fannit.com

http://www.fannit.com/seo/