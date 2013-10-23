Seattle Smile Dentist Dr. Keller Offers Red Carpet Smiles Throughout Greater Seattle

Redmond, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- Hollywood is known around the world for its perfect teeth, and the dazzling smiles of the red carpet. Many individuals aspire to this kind of smile, as it is a hallmark of success and living the good life. The unintended side effect has been that those without perfect smiles feel self-conscious, less confident and more reluctant to smile, which can make them seem cold and introverted to others. Redmond dentist Dr. Keller has been offering Smiles By Design for years, and now brings to the fore a new service: the Red Carpet Smile™.



The Red Carpet Smile™ is a means by which for individuals to find their ideal teeth in straightness, whiteness and shine, and is a cosmetic dental package that can transform not just the teeth, but a client’s outlook on life.



The Seattle Smile Dentist website is filled with testimonials that speak to the relief, confidence and positivity brought out by the transformative procedure. The site also provides a gallery of before and after shots so potential clients can understand the scale of transformation they will receive.



A spokesperson for Seattle Smile Dentist explained, “First Impressions are priceless, and a beautiful, dazzling smile succeeds as nothing else can in opening doors; that’s why it’s called a ‘winning smile’. Smiles By Design by Dr. Shawn M. Keller and Dr. Beau J. Keller is a leading service throughout Greater Seattle that creates winning smiles for all who want them. Our cosmetic and restorative dentistry practice located in Redmond, Washington has provided a Red Carpet Smile™ that in turn has transformed clients to lead a successful and happy lifestyle. At Smiles by Design, we take great joy and pride in designing new Red Carpet Smiles™ customized to achieve our clients’ ideal look and give them the confidence to chase their dreams.”



About Seattle Smile Dentist

Dr. Keller is one of the West Coasts top practitioners in advanced cosmetic dentistry. Treating those with severe dental reconstruction needs, as well as those looking to achieve a Hollywood smile, Dr. Keller has made it his personal commitment to perfect the art of dentistry. Receiving his doctorate in dentistry from the prestigious University of Washington School of Dentistry, Dr. Keller has trained under the personal tutelage of Dr. William Dickerson of the world-renowned Las Vegas Institute for Advanced Dental Studies. For more information, please visit: http://seattlesmiledentist.com/