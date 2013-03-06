SeattleDumpsterRental.net Gains Attention for Renting Great Value Dumpsters Across Seattle

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2013 -- It seems like the mere act of being alive entails the collection of a massive amount of clutter. Most people, by the time they get to a certain age, have amassed a great pile of belongings, many of which they don’t need. In many cases these hoards are nothing more than practically worthless rubbish that has long outlived its usefulness. The act of throwing away this excess detritus can be extremely cathartic. However, domestic garbage collections aren’t capable of removing vast amounts of waste. In order to do that, a dumpster must be hired.



One dumpster related website that is getting a lot of attention recently is SeattleDumpsterRental.net, a business offering dumpster hire in the Seattle Washington area. They have built up a huge reputation in the local area for providing an efficient and good value dumpster hire service.



SeattleDumpsterRental.net covers the vast majority of the greater Seattle area, covering Kenmore in the north, SeaTac in the south, and everywhere in between. Their efficient service means that they can provide swift dumpster service to an extremely wide area.



They provide dumpsters to both residential and business customers, and provide a wide range of dumpster sizes, from a humble ten yard dumpster for smaller clear outs to a mammoth forty yard dumpster suitable for large construction, demolition and renovation project.



In addition to providing dumpsters, SeattleDumpsterRental.net offers a side line in “PortaPotty” temporary restroom facilities for construction sites and outdoor events.



The SeattleDumpsterRental.net website provides comprehensive information about their business capabilities, in addition to some practical tips for choosing the right dumpster and packing the most waste into it.



A spokesperson for the site said: “Sadly the waste management and dumpster rental market in Seattle is full of substandard service. Many of our customers tell us that their experiences in the past have been difficult when using DRS Dumpsters suppliers. Dumpster hire shouldn’t be difficult. It’s a simple business. We felt like we could make hiring dumpsters a completely different experience. We’re absolutely devoted to bringing our customers the fastest and most efficient dumpster hire experience possible at a great value price. We serve both homeowners and business customers with a range of dumpster sizes for any project. For dumpster rental, Seattle has never seen better.”



About SeattleDumpsterRental.net

SeattleDumpsterRental.net is a company that rents out a wide range of dumpster sizes and portable toilets to businesses and residential customers in the wider Seattle area. For more information please visit http://www.seattledumpsterrental.net/