Seaweed Protein Market Dynamics & Global Forecast to 2026

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/16/2022 -- The seaweed protein market size is estimated to be valued at USD 465.5 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 981.6 million by 2026, recording a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period, in terms of value. Factors such as the growth in consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of seaweed protein-based products, increasing industrial, and feed-related applications and rising market for alternate protein source are projected to drive the growth of the seaweed protein industry during the forecast period. Asia Pacific segment is going to dominate the market, due to its ease of raw material availability, favorable climatic conditions and low labor cost for seaweed cultivation, whereas the European region is growing fastest owing to growth in consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of seaweed protein based-products.



Market Dynamics



Drivers: Growth in consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of seaweed protein-based products



The awareness regarding the health benefits of seaweed protein-based products is one of the key factors that is gaining consumer attention. Red seaweeds, such as dulse, are high in protein. In addition to their use as a protein source, the Teagasc researchers have found that some of these seaweed proteins may have health benefits beyond those of basic human nutrition -- for use in functional foods. Seaweeds are a source of bioactive peptides, which can reduce high blood pressure and prevent cardiovascular diseases. Bioactive peptides are sequences of 2 to 30 amino acids in length that display hormone-like beneficial properties when released from their parent protein. According to Teagasc, a renin-inhibitory peptide is found in the seaweed Palmaria palmata. These renin inhibitory peptides are currently being assessed in bread products for human consumption, which are commonly used as therapy in reducing high blood pressure.



Restraints: Concentration of some essential amino acids (EAAs) in seaweeds is low



The concentration of EAAs in seaweed, in an entire biomass base, is considerably lower as compared to traditional sources, such as corn and soy; thus, it is not suitable as a protein source in compound diets for monogastric animals. Amino acids such as tryptophan and lysine are often limiting amino acids in most seaweed species. Leucine and isoleucine are commonly found in low concentrations in red seaweed species, while methionine, cysteine, and lysine are often limiting in brown seaweed species. Cysteine typically occurs at low levels in many seaweed species and is often not detectable. However, this does not detract from its positive health benefits for humans and livestock, where its few calories and high mineral content may be desirable.



Opportunities: Growth in demand for natural ingredients by consumers



The demand for "all-natural ingredients" has been on the rise, owing to the safety concerns associated with synthetic ingredients; hence, the demand for seaweed protein-based products is expected to grow considerably in the coming years. Consumers perceive the impact of natural food additives on health as positive, thereby increasing the demand for protein in food products. Seaweed protein-based products are preferred in most human applications such as food, supplements, and cosmetics, as they do not have any negative effects. The preference for seaweed protein-based products is expected to rise, owing to the demand for natural antioxidants, anti-inflammatory agents, plant proteins, and other secondary metabolites.



Challenges: Variability, scalability, and digestibility associated with seaweed proteins



A challenge that is particularly relevant in the production of bioactive peptides is the high levels of variability in seaweed proteins. The protein content can vary by season, temperature, and location in which the seaweed is harvested. The relative composition of a particular protein within the seaweed can also differ, changing the concentrations of amino acids, and therefore altering the yield of desired peptides.



The scalability of seaweed protein extraction is also a further obstacle that needs to be overcome. Seaweed protein extraction is still very much in its infancy, meaning that many of the methods that have been developed are still at a small scale.



Another most important challenge for extracting proteins from seaweeds is the high level of cell wall anionic polysaccharides, which can be bound to the proteins and create a viscous medium, thus, further increasing the difficulty of protein extraction. The tough polysaccharide-rich cell walls and the abundance of polyphenols reduce the extractability and digestibility of seaweed proteins. Several brown seaweed species have reduced protein digestibility as compared to red seaweeds, due to their increased levels of dietary fiber.



Key Market Players:

About MarketsandMarkets™

Contact:

