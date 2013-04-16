Sebay Mill Unveils Renovated Barns as 5 Star Self-Catering Apartments

St Ola, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2013 -- According to statistics released by the International Passenger Survey, tourism is down to Scotland from Great Britain markets by a slight margin, but up over 12% internationally for the year 2012 over the previous year. Says W. McEwen, owner of Sebay Mill, a Self Catering Accommodation in St. Ola, outside of Kirkwall, this trend has definitely played out at his converted barn establishments, where they are seeing a number of international visitors, as well as domestic travelers as well.



Says McEwen, "While the brunt of our business has been the couples seeking a getaway weekend or a wedding accommodation, we are definitely seeing a rise in business from those from other countries, some as far away as America and even Australia coming in. Folks these days just want to get away from the hustle and bustle of the big city any way they can. Our little spot does it well for them."



Sebay Mill's "little spot" is located outside of Kirkwell, and according to McEwen the area was once was responsible for grinding all the grain for the community, but over time, the barns were left to ruin. After three years of careful restoration, the mill is now fully restored, creating six luxury 5-Star Orkney self-catering apartments. Those on holiday can now enjoy the best of Orkney from their luxury base which offers a great location and unbeatable views of rural Orkney. The internal fittings of each unit have been renovated to the highest possible standards, from the hardwood floors to the specially commissioned artworks by Sam MacDonald.



Says McEwen, "The bedrooms are furnished with natural timber fittings and all double rooms have king size beds. The bathrooms all have a separate shower and bath. At Sebay Mill, you'll find Gilchrest & Soames toiletries, slippers and luxury bathrobes. In each apartment, you'll find cleverly designed concealed lighting features to suit all moods. We provide the luxury, but we expect the guests to bring the romance. The setting of the accommodations does help a great deal, though."



McEwen explains the rise in popularity of this area, saying, "For many years, Orkney has been the destination for the discerning traveler who is looking for peace and quiet, heritage, the arts and above all, that sense of quality and security which is not found anywhere else in Britain. This feeling of freedom can only truly be achieved in an Orkney self catering establishment where you can come and go as you please, yet still be close to Orkney’s past."



About Sebay Mill

Sebay Mill Self Catering Accomodation Orkney Orkney's Five & Four star self catering accommodation are located a ten minutes drive from Kirkwall. Offering peace and tranquility that can only be experienced with a holiday in the islands, Sebay Mill is the ideal place for visitors seeking the true Orkney in a world-class self-catering accommodation.