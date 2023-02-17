Seborrheic Dermatitis Treatment Market Growth Demand Trends Overview Analysis 2022-2029

Hyderabad, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/17/2023 -- Market Dynamics



The factors influencing the global seborrheic dermatitis treatment market are the increasing research and development and the growing prevalence of seborrheic dermatitis.



The increasing research and development are expected to drive the market growth



Seborrheic dermatitis is a common skin condition that is easy to treat and manage. Itchy red patches and greasy scales on the skin and white or yellow crusty or powdery flakes on the scalp are dermatitis symptoms. The "sebaceous" glands are referred to as "seborrheic," and "derm" means "skin." When it's on a teenager's or adult's scalp, it's called "dandruff," and when it's on a baby's, it's called "cradle cap." Seborrheic dermatitis affects about 11% of the population. It is most common in infants under three months old and adults between 30 and 60. It affects men more than women, and Caucasians are more affected than African Americans. Seborrheic dermatitis does not usually go away without treatment in teenagers and adults. The type of treatment received is determined by the affected body part and the severity of the condition. The goal of treatment is to reduce the itching and redness associated with seborrheic dermatitis. Over-the-counter and prescription medications are used in treatment.



Topical antifungals, calcineurin inhibitors, and corticosteroids are among the prescription medications. Moreover, coal tar, lithium gluconate/ succinate, and phototherapy are common treatments. Immune modulators such as topical calcineurin inhibitors and metronidazole have become available, but their efficacy is debatable. Alternative therapies, such as tea tree oil, have also been reported. Efficacy, side effects, ease of use/compliance, and the patient's age are all factors to consider before choosing a treatment. Systemic therapy is only required in the case of widespread lesions that do not respond to topical treatment.



Limitations associated with seborrheic dermatitis treatment are expected to hamper the market growth



Isotretinoin therapy may be appropriate for a patient with severe seborrhea who has not responded to other treatments. Isotretinoin can cause a 90% reduction in sebaceous gland size and a reduction in sebum production. Anti-inflammatory properties of Isotretinoin after four weeks of treatment, severe seborrhea can be improved with daily doses of Isotretinoin as low as 0.1 to 0.3 mg per kg. A maintenance dose of 5 to 10 mg per day may be effective for several years. On the other hand, Isotretinoin has potentially serious side effects, and only a few patients with seborrhea are good candidates for treatment. Hence, the side effects associated with the treatment options are expected to hamper the market growth.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



SD and COVID-19 may have similar mechanisms. People should be aware of this dermatosis to avoid a misdiagnosis of contact dermatitis to medical devices or personal protective equipment. Physicians should consider the possibility of underlying COVID-19 infection in patients with de novo onset of severe SD or significant exacerbation of a previously mild SD, just as they do for HIV infection. Other factors may contribute to the onset or aggravation of SD, so a thorough anamnesis and epidemiological survey are required rather than pre-emptive testing in all cases (e.g., prolonged use of PPE).



Segment Analysis



Antifungal products segment is expected to dominate the market growth in the forecast period



Antifungal preparations (selenium sulphide, pyrithione zinc, azole agents, sodium sulfacetamide, and topical terbinafine) and anti-inflammatory agents are the pharmacologic treatment options for seborrheic dermatitis (topical steroids). If other treatments fail to improve the condition, the doctor may prescribe a pill-based antifungal medication. These aren't the first choice for treatment because of potential side effects and drug interactions. To date, azoles have been the most widely used class of antifungals in treating this disease. Some azoles, such as bifonazole, itraconazole, and ketoconazole, have anti-inflammatory and antifungal properties, which may help alleviate symptoms. Antifungal topicals such as allylamines (terbinafine), benzylamines (butenafine), hydroxypyridones (ciclopirox), and immunomodulators (pimecrolimus and tacrolimus) have also shown to be effective. In addition, recent research has found that tea tree oil (Melaleuca oil), honey, and cinnamic acid have antifungal activity against Malassezia species, which could help with seborrheic dermatitis treatment. Oral therapies such as ketoconazole, itraconazole, and terbinafine may be preferred in cases where seborrheic dermatitis is widespread. Antifungal therapy reduces the number of yeasts on the skin, which improves seborrheic dermatitis. Antifungal agents, which come in various forms such as creams, shampoos, and oral formulations, are safe and effective in treating seborrheic dermatitis.



Geographical Analysis



North America region is expected to hold the largest market share in the global seborrheic dermatitis treatment market



The growing prevalence of seborrheic dermatitis and increasing research and development in this region is expected to drive the market growth.



Seborrheic dermatitis affects 3-5 percent of the population worldwide. Over-the-counter dandruff treatments cost $300 million per year in the United States alone. Dandruff, the mildest form of this dermatitis, is probably far more common, with an estimated 15-20% of the population suffering from it. At least 50 million Americans have dandruff, with $300 million spent annually on over-the-counter products to treat scalp itching and flaking. Approximately 1.5 million people in the United States are diagnosed with various forms of seborrheic dermatitis every year. Moreover, on 1st February 2022, Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing meaningful immuno-dermatology innovations, announced that the final subject in its STRATUM phase 3 pivotal trial for topical roflumilast foam in patients with seborrheic dermatitis has been enrolled.



Competitive Landscape:



The global seborrheic dermatitis treatment market is moderate with mergers, acquisitions, and product launches. Some of the key players in the market are Bausch Health, GlaxoSmithKline, DermBiont, Inc.



