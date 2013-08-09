Seccion Amarilla Now Lists Nearly Every Computers, Accessories and Equipment Provider in Mexico

Mexico City, Mexico -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- Leading online Mexican directory Sección Amarilla is now popularly known amongst customers and independent businesses for the extensive listings it provides of various products and services. The online directory has added another popular search query to their listing, the computers, accessories and equipment providers. Like other categories the website has also organized the computers, accessories and equipment Mexican companies according to the state and major cities they are located in.



SeccionAmarilla.com.mx has become a first choice for many Mexican residents when searching a specific product or service. The website, which is also compatible with different mobile platforms, lists nearly every type of product or service and is further expanding its listings to cover every business. Each listing of company contains a map pinpointing the location, address, telephone numbers, website link and brief details of product or services offered. The listings are integrated with social networking websites for customer feedback, including the site’s own ‘Me Gusta’ feature. Independent businesses in Mexico are also now familiar with Sección Amarilla and ensure that their company details have been added in the online directory.



The website already had computers, accessories and equipment providers listing, however now this listing is comprehensive and covers almost every provider in Mexico. The computacion listings clearly mention what kind of product and service each company provides to make sure the interested customers’ requirement(s) can be fulfilled. A link to the official website of the company is also given for further specific details.



Sección Amarilla has quickly become a popular online directory, mainly so because they have concentrated on providing an essential service to the Mexican residents rather than worrying about the profits. Since the site is compatible with Android, iOS, Windows Mobile and other smartphone operating systems, the general public can search a required product or service on the go and immediately locate provider(s) nearby. Sección Amarilla’s efforts of becoming a prime choice for searching any product or service from anywhere are soon to be accomplished due to their already extensive listings.



About Sección Amarilla

Sección Amarilla is one of the leading online directories of Mexico based companies offering various products and services. Through their online platform the extensive online directory covering nearly every type of product or service can be viewed. Sección Amarilla has become a very popular website for searching any required product or service and has even become an essential online destination for independent Mexican companies to post their business details.



For more information about Mexico Based Computer Accessories and Equipment Providers, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of seccionamarilla.com.mx, please email to info@seccionamarilla.com.mx.