"Second Chance Athletes" with Ambassador of Joy Barry Shore on VoiceAmerica

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/16/2020 -- VoiceAmerica, the leader in online media broadcasting and the largest producer and distributor of live internet talk radio, today announced the show "Second Chance Athletes" interview with Ambassador of Joy Barry Shore and guest Darryll Stinson as they discuss overcoming addiction. The episode played live on June 16th and can be found at https://www.voiceamerica.com/episode/124120/second-chance-athletes. Your Ambassador of JOY Barry Shore brings You Darryll Stinson. Darryll is the founder of Second Chance Athletes and was himself a nationally ranked defensive end in college, along with being a TEDx speaker, hip-hip artist, pastor, husband, and father. In this episode, Darryll joins Barry to share some of the experiences he had in overcoming addiction and suicide attempts. Throughout this Episode Barry and Darryll discuss how these traumas have inspired Darryll to become a coach, guide and a pastor for those around him. You'll want to SHARE this episode with someone who may need to be inspired today.



About Darryll Stinson

Darryll Stinson fits many categories as entrepreneur, pastor, speaker, and suicide survivor. When he was young, he played defense for a nationally ranked school. In 2011 he tried to take his life due to an injury that ruined his future in sports. While he was in the hospital, he was given a second chance and walked away realizing that his life matters. He went to work to help find out what his new purpose would be. After years of research, hard work and introspection he was able to start Second Chance Athletes. He also serves in the position of executive pastor at Life Church International in Duluth, GA.



About Barry Shore

Barry Shore is the Ambassador of Joy. His Mission is to transform the world through JOY. His forthcoming book: STRESS KILLS......JOY Heals reveals 11 Strategies for LIVING in JOY, daily. These are available for FREE at www.barryshore.com He is also a successful serial entrepreneur with 2 exits and 3 issued patents. In September 2004 Barry became a quadriplegic overnight from a rare disease. His journey to regain mobility pushed him to Go MAD (Make A Difference). He set out to build a platform to teach people to LIVE in JOY, daily. No matter the situation. To that end www.BarryShore.com and The JOY of LIVING Institute ™ were born. Further he attracted the talent to build systems that enable people to GIVE money to their favorite Cause and Oprah wrote about this in her Magazine. He also Founded the KEEP SMILING Movement which has distributed MILLIONS of KEEP SMILING Cards for free.



His radio show/podcast, The JOY of LIVING, is heard worldwide by hundreds of thousands and has over One Million Downloads in its first year. In the process of recovering from full paralysis Barry has become an avid swimmer and he swims 2 miles/day 6X/week and has accumulated more than 7,503 miles over 12 years.



About VoiceAmerica

