Second Chance: New Novel by David Booker Inspires Young People to Turn Away from Violence.

Plymouth, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2013 -- While it’s primarily a work of fiction, David Booker’s latest book was designed to strike a life-saving chord with young people across the country. Depicting the detriment of violence and the overwhelming power of spirituality, Booker’s bold narrative has the ability to change lives.



‘Second Chance’ is more than a novel; it’s a reminder to today’s youth that a better life is always waiting.



Synopsis:



What would you do if you were awakened in a hospital bed by a spirit talking in your head that no one else could hear? What if you were only eleven years old and that spirit promised to guide you through life’s hardships and lead you to greatness? Would you think you were going insane, or would you still be innocent enough to listen to that voice?



That’s the dilemma facing sixth-grader Jack Bucher after a nearly fatal auto accident. The year is 1970. Jack decides to listen to Zeph, his spirit mentor. Then he discovers he has a bigger problem. His family is transferred from the tiny town of Salem, Michigan, to Mexico City.



Second Chance is the initial saga of Jack’s trials and adventures while growing up in a foreign country filled with corruption and the hatred of Americans—where the kidnapping and murdering of foreigners is a recreational sport. It’s the tale of a young man learning to cope in a new school, make new friends, while being bullied by other students, teachers, and his own father. It’s also the story of a crumbling family struggling to survive as a unit in the harshness of an alien environment.



Yet Zeph is always there guiding Jack through his battles and teenage frustrations. He teaches Jack how to conquer his fears and strive for his goals. He opens Jack’s eyes through “visitations” to previous lives and possible futures. Zeph helps Jack not waste his second chance at life.



As the author explains, the inspiration for his book came from both his own life and his observations of those around him.



“The amount of youth violence in both my home State and across the country has always bothered me. We see gang violence, murder, rape and theft by young people on the television most nights,” says Booker.



Continuing, “Thinking of my own background, I sought to write something that would interest teens and yet show them examples of ways to fight their hardships, to set goals for their future, and live for their dreams. Hopefully, some readers will see that there are alternatives to their violent world.”



Critics praise Booker for his diligent attempts to change the lives of others. With his book’s popularity increasing, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘Second Chance’, published by CreateSpace, is available now: http://amzn.to/YPHtlP



For more information, visit the author’s official website: http://bookernovels.com/



About David Booker

Since I was a young American teen growing up in Mexico City, I got lost in the books I read and daydreamed of the stories I’d write. It was through the loving support of my hardworking wife of nearly thirty years that I realized my dream of becoming a writer. School can teach us the basics of life. Sports can teach us loyalty, camaraderie, and hard work, but only experience can teach us the harsh realities, humor, and amiable personalities that make up a good story. My stories involve believable characters battling desperate odds in nonstop action to achieve personal goals.



These characters struggle against their inner demons and faults as they learn to grow, to love, and to sacrifice for the good of all. Oh, and let’s not forget the dogs. They’re characters, too, and any good story has to involve man’s best friend. My goal is that my stories will help a weary reader relax, forget their troubles, and escape to a vivid, exotic world of adventure that’s never without its humor. My hope is that readers will love and cheer for the good guys, boo and hiss at the bad ones, and maybe come away with something for themselves when it’s over.