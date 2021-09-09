Second Chance Sobriety Homes Making Available the Best Recovery Homes in San Francisco Bay Area

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2021 -- Everyone deserves a second chance in life, and people aiming to turn sober deserve to get it too. Going home directly after treatment at a de-addiction center can get pretty difficult, and this is why there are sober living homes (SLHs) or sober living environments (SLEs). Second Chance Sobriety Homes provides the same type of homes for those who are getting out of any kind of substance use or addiction pattern. These comfortable recovery homes are strategically located so that the occupants can access all the public amenities.



The spokesperson of Second Chance Sobriety Homes, while sharing their thoughts at an industry professionals' meeting, stated, "We know that each person deserves all the important amenities of life and must get to live luxuriously, which is why our recovery homes can be found across the US. We now also offer sober living environments and homes in the SF Bay Area, where the recovering individuals may need a lot of support and understanding from society. Through our homes, we play a small role in helping them stay sober."



Second Chance Sobriety Homes provides alcohol and drug-free living environments that feature all the comforts of a home. Whether the occupants want to stay for a short period or for a long time, they get affordable housing in the sober living homes in San Francisco Bay Area. These homes are never overcrowded, thus offering an honest and supportive atmosphere for a sober family of individuals living together. Second Chance Sobriety Homes focuses on the accountability of a stable environment at all of its locations.



The spokesperson also informed, "We use the model of recovery that works best for our home occupants. It is expected of our housemates to attend some type of mental health or recovery-based meetings, work with a sponsor/addiction therapist/counselor, remain abstinent from drugs and alcohol, and submit to random drug tests when requested by their house manager or assistant house manager. We expect our housemates to arrive sober and clean. Most of them have undergone some type of addiction treatment before entering the house."



Second Chance Sobriety Homes maintains a disciplined atmosphere in its recovery houses in San Francisco, CA. Thus, there are night curfew rules for new occupants. Usually, after the first months in the house, overnight passes may be granted. There are also group check-ins and participation in group sessions required for the occupants. As destructive environments can derail the recovery for even the most highly motivated individuals, Second Chance Sobriety Homes focuses on developing positivity inside its facilities.



Second Chance Sobriety Homes has a chain of well-equipped sober living homes for people recovering from substance addiction. These homes are available at several quiet and suburban locations, such as those in San Jose, Concord, Campbell, Lafayette, Oakland, Saratoga, and Walnut Creek. Second Chance Sobriety Homes gives the recovering individuals the tools to merge into the community and to succeed, grow and blossom while living a sober life.



