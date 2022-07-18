Second Chance Sobriety Homes Offers Safe, and Well-Structured Sobriety Homes

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2022 -- Second Chance Sobriety Homes is an organization with sober living homes that are regarded by many to have a family-like atmosphere and are managed with compassion and care. The homes are typically run by recovering addicts and alcoholics, and thus, they understand what a battle it can be to stay sober. The team is always there in those homes to give clients the tools to succeed and to watch them blossom and grow in those homes. Stellar communication and support are keystones in their process of assisting clients to fully recover from their drug and alcohol addiction.



Answering an inquiry, the company spokesperson said, "The most important thing to look for in a sober living home is the type of atmosphere one is looking for. Some sober homes allow pets, while others don't. Also, some sober homes restrict cell phone use and internet access, triggering a relapse."



In need of sober living in Oakland CA? Second Chance Sobriety Homes offers exceptional sober living homes that provide a safe, structured environment for recovering addicts. They replicate everyday life situations to foster healthy habits and reduce the risk of relapse. For this reason, the organization's sober living homes are an excellent choice for people who need help transitioning back into a healthy lifestyle. In addition, the organization encourages an honest and supportive atmosphere within their sober living houses, thus, making each house more of a sober family than just roommates. Also, they don't allow overcrowding in their sober living homes as well as house clients in areas not meant to be bedrooms. Therefore, with them, clients are assured of staying in a house that is comfortable for them in the long- or short-term, giving them all the comforts of a real home.



The company spokesperson added, "Individuals should also ensure that sober living should promote a healthy and harmonious environment for its residents. Aside from providing a safe environment, it should be at least close to public transportation, grocery stores, and community support groups. For more information, clients can contact our company."



One of the sober living homes in Oakland that Second Chance Sobriety Homes offers is situated in the desirable Berkeley area. It is the first of its kind sober living Berkeley house with seven bedrooms. The house is located within one mile of the Ashby Bart Station and two miles from the MacArthur St Station. Also, by living in that sober living home, clients get plenty of nearby restaurants and coffee shops to choose from. Helen McGregor Plaza Park, Temescal Creek Park, and Bushrod Park are also within walking distance. Arguably, the sober living house is a home to reside in while starting the journey of transitioning back into a healthy lifestyle. In addition, the home is also suitable for anyone needing to commute to work but still wants to be in the East Bay. For more information, clients can contact the Second Chance Sobriety Homes.



