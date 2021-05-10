Second Chance Sobriety Homes Provides Alcohol and Drug-Free Living Environment

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2021 -- Second Chance Sobriety Homes is an organization focused on making the journey towards sobriety more straightforward and manageable to all recovering addicts by creating a suitable environment for making adjustments to drug-free living. Their sober living homes are run and managed by trained and certified professionals. Some are recovered addicts who are always available to offer the necessary mentorship to their clients.



The company spokesperson said, "Drug addiction may be one of the most confusing and frustrating disease. It is hard to imagine why individuals would continue to use alcohol and drugs as their entire lives are falling apart. Understanding drug addiction is not simple because it frequently defies logic. The key to it all is to know that the individuals who are active in their addiction are not in their right mind. Fortunately, this begins to change as one gets sober, and then it's time to rebuild. That is why Second Chance Sobriety Homes is here to help those coming back from addiction create a sober life by providing sober living homes that are safe to live and thrive in a while, helping them maintain a substance-free life. We are dedicated to providing a true path to long-term recovery for our clients."



Are you looking for sober living homes near me? Second Chance Sobriety Homes provides sober living homes with a structured program that helps their residents build skills to carry them into the real world. Their sober living homes offer a comfortable environment where individuals can adopt the techniques and tools need to reach their long-term goals. The organization homes are conveniently located in San Jose, Oakland, Concord, Campbell, Walnut, and many more. The houses are comfortable to live in the long-term or short-term, giving one all the comforts of a home.



Speaking on the benefit of living in a sober living home, the company spokesperson said, "More than anything, the benefit of living in a sober living home is community. Since early recovery can feel a bit like navigating chopping waters in a small rowboat, a sober living home offers more stability while surrounded by others in those same waters. While it is possible to make a recovery alone, it is those who find and build a support network that enjoys the most success in recovery. So, individuals don't have to make early recovery alone, but with a community like staying in sober living homes can help them get and stay sober at ease."



Second Chance Sobriety Homes understands the difficulty involved in starting the new chapter of their lives and offers them a friendly place where they can come home to and be surrounded by others who are all on the same path and moving in the same direction. They are among organizations providing the best recovery homes in California. Their homes also offer the best support needed to help recovering addicts re-enter society successfully. The homes help individuals make their gradual transition back into their everyday life and empower them to grow and thrive without the hindrance of drugs and alcohol.



About Second Chance Sobriety Homes

Second Chance Sobriety Homes provides alcohol and drug-free living environments for individuals attempting to abstain from alcohol and drugs. Those looking for a men's only sobriety house in San Jose can contact the organization. Their St James houses in San Jose are suited in a quieter, more suburban part of downtown San Jose.



