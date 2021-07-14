Second Chance Sobriety Homes Provides Healthy and Helpful Living Environment to the Recovering Addicts

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/14/2021 -- Recovery after years of addiction can be challenging but not impossible. All one requires is the support and love of the family and friends and a healthy and helpful environment to continue walking on the road to recovery. Sometimes recovering addicts tend to lose their determination in between because they don't get support, and the stress and pressure don't allow them to be sober for long. A highly effective solution for this problem is a sober living home just like Second Chance Sobriety Homes. They have a reputation for helping people transition back to alcohol and drug-free lifestyle.



The spokesperson of Second Chance Sobriety Homes in an interview stated, "At Second Chance Sobriety Homes, we are dedicated to providing addicts with a proper environment that could help them recover fast. We give them the tools to succeed and watch them blossom and grow. We provide sober housing that is comfortable to live in for both long and short-term. Recovering addicts and alcoholics run our homes, and we understand what a battle it can be to stay sober. We love what we do, which is why we have become an integral part of the lives of so many recovering addicts."



Sober Living Houses (SLHs) and Sober Living Environments (SLEs) provided by Second Chance Sobriety Homes throughout the Bay Area are alcohol and drug-free living environments. The stable and substance-free living environment helps keep individuals motivated to maintain sobriety. These recovery homes are available in different cities, so those seeking the best recovery homes in San Francisco can get in touch with Second Chance Sobriety Homes that believes in accountability at all of its locations. A few aspects of the responsibility provided are group check-ins, drug and alcohol testing, curfew, 12-step meetings, and participation in group sessions.



The spokesperson added, "Overcrowding is never to be seen in any of our recovery homes, and we don't house our clients in areas that aren't meant to be bedrooms. Rather, everything at all our homes is beyond proper. A family-like atmosphere prevails everywhere, and each recovering addict is dealt with compassion and care. We encourage a supportive and honest atmosphere, which gives inhabitants the feeling of a sober family. All our housemates are even allowed to have guests over during the daytime."



The minimum obligation to stay in Second Chance Sobriety Homes is 30 days, and the average stay is between 3 to 6 months. Each house is different based on the amenities and location, so the stay cost also varies. For more information regarding the price and sober living homes in Oakland CA, people can contact Second Chance Sobriety Homes intake specialists at (877)-640-0840. They will be more than happy to answer any questions.



About Second Chance Sobriety Homes

Second Chance Sobriety Homes are dedicated recovery houses that help addicts to become sober and improve their life. These homes are equipped with the best comforts and amenities and have a pleasant and supportive environment that is a prerequisite for an effective recovery. Those looking for the best sober living homes in San Francisco can contact Second Chance Sobriety Homes.



