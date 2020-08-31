Second Chance Sobriety Homes Top Recovery Houses in San Francisco Help Recovering Patients Transition Back to an Alcohol and Drug-Free Lifestyle

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2020 -- Second Chance Sobriety Homes provide recovery houses to drug addicts and alcoholics in San Francisco. Recovery houses are atmospheres set aside to inspire people's efforts to stay away from intakes of alcohol and drugs. Second Chance Sobriety Homes provides short-term and long-term recovery houses that consist of Sober Living Environments (SLEs) to keep housemates who need to stay clear of any situation and atmosphere that may drive them back to drugs and alcohol consumption. At Second Chance Sobriety Homes, housemates take responsibility of making sure their living areas are tidy by cleaning them mostly twice in one week. The housemates are also given a small task which may include sweeping the kitchen floor or using the vacuum in cleaning. More so, housemates are required to stay in their Sober Living Environments (SLEs) for a minimum of one month. They can also decide to stay in the home for a long-term of about 6 months to one year to improve their recovery rate.



Answering a query, Second Chance Sobriety Homes' spokesperson commented, "At Second Chance Sobriety Homes, we motivate people in employing the recovery method that is most suitable for them. Our housemates are required to attend some type of mental health or recovery-based meetings. They are also required to work with a sponsor, addiction therapist or counselor, and to be in abstinence from drugs and alcohol, as well as submit to several drug tests when requested by the House Manager or Assistant House Manager".



Second Chance Sobriety Homes is available to persons that are on the verge to find recovery homes in San Francisco. They aim at motivating people by providing a safe environment that is free from all kinds of substances like alcohol and drug. Second Chance Sobriety Homes also offers accountability measures like alcohol and drug testing, 12-step meetings, curfew, taking parts in group sessions, group check-ins, and more.



The spokesperson further added, "Our sobriety homes are operated by recuperating addicts and alcoholics. We know how challenging it is to stay sober so we make available sober houses that provide comfort for living in long or short term. These sober houses will give you every comfort you get in your home".



Furthermore, Second Chance Sobriety Homes has top recovery houses in San Francisco and they are available in various cities. Their Sober Living Homes (SLEs) include Concord (Charlotte Women's SLE House), Cupertino (The Executive SLE House), Campbell (La Jolla SLE House), Concord (Grenola SLE House), Concord (The Estate House), Lafayette (Aileen SLE House), and lots more. At Second Chance Sobriety Homes, every housemate will have to undergo some mental health as well as attending some recovery-based meetings. The housemates will also need to submit themselves to some drug tests, as well as following the instructions of the house manager and assistant.



