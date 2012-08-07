Second Defense Alliance Announces New Solution to Family Protection and Peace of Mind

Cincinnati, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2012 -- In a typical day, every 13 seconds a gun owner uses his or her legally owned firearm to defend themselves against a criminal. 2.5 million times a year a gun is successfully used in self-defense. What little known fact is if you use your gun in your home to defend your family against a home invasion your insurance will not cover the immediate costs in the aftermath of the occurrence?



Now Second Defense Alliance has a solution. SDA is a newly launched membership company that provides services and support after a home invasion shooting occurs. Even though you’ve simply defended yourself and your family, you may be treated like a suspect instead of a victim. You or your family may also need emergency medical attention. Later, counselling may be needed to heal lingering emotional wounds.



Second Defense Alliance provides immediate support – guidance in legal counsel, covering hospital expenses, emergency medical care expenses and arrange qualified counselling sessions for individuals or family.



Founder and President of Second Defense Alliance, Tim Dearwester, a twenty five year small business owner, and gun and family protection enthusiast, recognized there was nothing in the marketplace to protect a family’s immediate needs in the aftermath of a home invasion shooting.



“As a believer that all individuals have the right to protect themselves and their families from an intruder, it was clear to me that there was nothing available to give you the peace of mind and reassurance you need to protect your family,” Dearwester explains. “It’s our sincere hope you never need the assurance our membership provides. However, in the event an intruder puts you in the position where you have to use your gun to protect your family and yourself, know SDA will stand with you to protect your rights, your well-being and your liberty. We will do what it takes, so you have the protection you need.”



For more information, please visit: http://www.MySecondDefenseAlliance.com



About Second Defense Alliance

Second Defense Alliance launched on August 6th, 2012 and will be an alliance of members nationwide. “For a membership as little as $10 a month, we promise to be by your side with the knowledge, understanding, counselling and resources you need to protect your lives, rights and property,” says Dearwester.