Second Generation Sydney High Pressure Cleaners Share Quality Service with the Past as Technology Sets Them Apart

New South Wales, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2011 -- For Australia’s Fusion Cleaning, being a second generation business means continuing the legacy of efficiency, courtesy and quality. However, the advent of new technologies makes the last attribute much easier and sets them further apart from their competition. Fusion Cleaning is a steam and high pressure cleaning and sealing firm specialising in carpet, tile, stone and linoleum.



Today’s cleaning technology is superior to even a decade ago. The use of very high heat, pressure and vacuum systems coupled with the correct solution can bring hard surfaces and heavily soiled carpets back to their original condition. Most importantly, it can produce these superior results with minimal disruption and faster drying time over former solutions.



The Fusion Cleaning owners say it is this technology that allows them to offer an advanced carpet cleaning process that “fuses” the five cleaning fundamentals of vacuum, solution, agitation, pressure and heat. “Coupling this with the latest truck-mounted equipment and superior chemicals allows us to provide the same level of service as our father did, but we can handle much tougher jobs with better results than our competitors,” said the Fusion Cleaning owners.



Vacuum separates the high pressure water cleaners from their competitors as it enables superior cleaning with no residual moisture. Their wand steam cleaning method combined with rotary agitation and 100'C steam ensures the best clean and quick drying time. The RX20 Industrial Clean system for very heavily soiled carpets utilizes rotational injection of steam and vacuuming at the same time to produce the deepest clean available in today's market.



Fusion has adopted an intense treatment for severe carpet staining and odour presence that utilises bio enzymatic action chemicals and antibacterial neutralizing deodorizers. Their flooded carpet service removes all excess water, applies special anti-browning chemicals to the carpet to prevent water staining and mould, and sets up special air movers underneath the carpet for drying.



The company also provides linoleum cleaning and resealing services as well as concrete driveway cleaning, grout and tile cleaning and sealing for synthetic or natural indoor or outdoor stone and concrete. In addition, a direct relationship with major chemical and sealer manufactures and suppliers allows them to use premier products.



Fusion Cleaning covers all of Sydney's metro areas but can also service Newcastle, Wollongong and Blue Mountains. For more information on tools, techniques and services, please visit http://www.fusioncleaning.com.au/