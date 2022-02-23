Second Hand Commodities Market Set to Boom in 2022

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/23/2022 -- One of the key predictions for commodities jobs in the USA this year is that the second-hand commodities platform market is going to boom in 2022. The past couple of years has seen a significant spike in the demand for online selling platforms and applications focused on the second-hand commodities market. The emergence of new tech, including integrating new features and adding more AI, is going to help drive growth in this market this year. Increasing R&D spending globally is one of the reasons that we have begun to see many more platforms designed around second-hand commodities trading. These online marketplaces for buying and selling pre-owned goods have become increasingly popular, as more people carry out more tasks in the digital world - and more people start looking for opportunities to create cash from trash. Given the investment pouring into these platforms today, the boom looks set to continue throughout 2022.



Selby Jennings consultants are always focused on staying on top of trends that could have an impact on hiring markets, including the spike in demand for second-hand commodities market platforms. The firm's experience includes hiring for commodities jobs in the US, as well as a broad spectrum of other areas, including insurance and actuarial, sales and trading, investment banking, financial technology and quantitative research and trading. Selby Jennings was established in 2004 and since then has built up a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals, as well as establishing vital connections with a network of hiring managers across the banking and financial services sector. This is why the firm is now a go-to for ambitious people interested to take career-defining next steps and organizations looking to hire for growth. Today, the team is able to cater to any hiring need with a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions.



The firm's reach in the USA is extensive and covers most major cities including Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and San Francisco. This is vital in a sector, such as commodities jobs USA, and something that Selby Jennings has worked hard to establish. Developing a global perspective has also been important to the firm, which is why the team in America is part of a 1,000+ strong worldwide workforce. Selby Jennings is also the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. Talent drives growth, which is the reason the firm invests so heavily in its own people. Consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class technology and strategies at all times. As well as commodities jobs in the USA there are currently many different roles available via the firm today including TMT M&A Analyst, Senior Compliance Officer and Quantitative Equity Developer.



Kareem Bakr, Managing Director of Selby Jennings, comments on the high demand for financial services talent. He shares that, "Financial services organizations and professionals will play a critical role in driving economic growth in 2022. The talent market is more competitive than ever before, and firms are facing high levels of competition to secure the best talent." He adds, "Traditional hubs such as New York, Chicago, and Boston are continuing to grow, while some cities such as Charlotte, Dallas, and Los Angeles are emerging as hotspots for financial services talent."



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings was founded in 2004 and provides both local and international connections and perspective with respect to financial services roles. The firm is a specialist leading recruiter with a wealth of experience and the resources and expertise to ensure peace of mind for both clients and candidates