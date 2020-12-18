Second Season of Misty Blanco's Hit Reality Show Unveils New Star

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2020 -- Misty Blanco's Greatest Show On Earth, the stupendously successful reality show produced by her company, has launched Kerry Kirton The Melanin Goat into the stratosphere of the fashion and entertainment business.



For the second season of her hit reality show, Misty Blanco married the glitzy music business with the glamorous fashion world. She teamed up with Mr. Levy Paul of Lavish Fashion for Misty Blanco's Blaze The Runway with Levy Paul, an incredible show that highlighted talents across different states in the US.



It was Mr. Levy Paul, who brought Kerry The Melanin Goat to the show. It's interesting to note that the new star on the horizon, owns a physical training company, which aspires to become a huge enterprise for physical health, wellness and fitness. Last year, he won acclaim for being a model who emphasized on the state of mind rather than just physicality.



"Becoming a model is more than someone taking pictures and walking runways. It's about setting the right examples for people in everything you do. I am a physical trainer and I am a model who represents motivation and self love; there is more to the pictures than just the colors in them," he says. Now as he brings a new dynamic to the hit show, he will be in a position to inspire more people, as Misty Blanco plans to work her Midas' touch on his career.



Misty Blanco, a musical genius in her own right, is now an entertainment mogul promoting new talents in Hip Hop, R & B, and Pop industry. Misty Blanco's Greatest Show On Earth, the reality show produced by her company is a huge hit.



