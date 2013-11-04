Second Time Dead: Crime & Scandal Meets International Adventure in Compelling New Novel. Hold on Tight

New Brunswick, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- While many novels are set close to home or confined to a specific region, author Stephen Cain knows no geographical boundaries when it comes to taking readers on the book-bound ride of their lives. His new series of adventure novels bursts onto the scene with gusto; boasting unique international flair and a heavy dose of the unexpected.



The series’ first volume, ‘’Second Time Dead’, takes readers to Thailand with one piece of advice – don’t expect the adventure to be easy.



Synopsis:



Eight highly trained but retired SAS members find their skills in demand worldwide. Their team leader Jonnie McBride lives in Thailand where he is contacted by billionaire Vanessa Stock, whose twin sister has been kidnapped by a human slave trader.



The high octane story takes its reader on a journey of power, wealth, lust and murder from America to England, Oman to Cyprus and Turkey in order to kill the man that Jonnie McBride thought was already dead.



As the author explains, readers are deliberately kept guessing through his unique fast-paced action.



“They’ll find they’re not in the same place for long. Four countries later – folks will still be wondering what comes next! This is purely intentional and thus offers so much more than the regular novel,” says Cain.



Continuing, “From identical twins to a clash between work and emotion – my readers will never get bored. There are also quite a few graphic sex scenes for those who don’t want to turn the last page without at least a bit of steamy action.”



Since its release, the book has garnered a string of rave reviews. For example, Robert Jenkins commented, “Considering this is the author's first novel I can only say WOW. From start to finish it is fast paced and full of energy, a real page-turner that I never wanted to end. Entertainment from start to finish with a twist for the ladies. Can’t wait for the next instalment.”



Cain has recently released volume two, titled ‘Deception from Within’. With volume three in the works, interested readers are urged to jump on board with the series as soon as possible.



‘Second Time Dead’ is available now: http://amzn.to/HjoG10.



About Stephen Cain

Born in Birmingham England on May 24th 1952 to parents Ann and Thomas Cain, I was the youngest of six children. I grew up in a happy house-hold but having left school at the age of 15 with average grades I soon realised I wanted more out of life that a humdrum dead-end job.



In 1979 I left England for the lure of adventure that the Middle and Far East offered.



In the 1980s I spent a considerable amount of time in Thailand and at one point did consider making it my permanent home. It was also during this time that I enrolled in a distance creative writing course through England but due to my occupation and constant travel I was unable to put pen to paper, I did however keep many notes for a later date.



In the 1990s I met Jesse Carr-Martindale, the author of Dempsey and Makepeace and Soldier Soldier (to name but a few of his books) who encouraged me to write and I will always be grateful to Jesse for his words of encouragement.



During my time in the Middle East I received several commendations from the Saudi Arabian Military in addition to the National Guard for services rendered in helping to secure a safe environment for western expats working in Jeddah.



In 2013 I retired from the Middle East and migrated to New Brunswick, Canada with my wife Gemma and two boys Steven-Henri and Stefan-Harry where I now write full time.