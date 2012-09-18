Second Version of the Massive Wordpress Plugin for Facebook Fan Pages Has Been Released

Santa Monica, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2012 -- Two weeks ago to this date, a massive wordpress plugin for Facebook fan pages, WP4FB was released. WP4FB 2.0 is one hundred percent compatible with the new FaceBook Timeline. Businesses are starting to utilize this very useful plugin because it can make the Timeline fan pages go viral.



In the United States alone, over 40% of all U.S. businesses have a presence on FaceBook. 50% of Fortune 500 companies have a Facebook page and people in the USA spend over 53 billion minutes on FaceBook every months. With those facts in mind, many businesses are starting to turn to the already popular WP4FB. With the right plugin, FaceBook has the power to make any brand go viral. FaceBook is known for transforming a small entrepreneur into a certified millionaire (WP4FB has helped transform many entrepreneurs).



WP4FB 2.0 is a WordPress plugin that individuals can use in order to create their own FaceBook apps that can be implemented into their FaceBook fan pages. There are no limitations whatsoever to this plugin.



There are many powerful features that will make a simple fan page go viral. With a single click, users will be able to take advantage of these features.



Some of the features of this WordPress plugin include:



- New and previously unseen viral features

- Drag and drop design interface

- Automatically posts to the user’s FaceBook wall

- Collects fans’ email addresses for an email list

- Great way to manage all of the apps from one install

- Creates vital contests and sweepstakes

- A FriendGate feature



When the individual purchases the new WP4FB Wordpress Plugin, they will get a variety of free bonuses with it. As of today, WordPress for Facebook (as some users call it), is labeled the number one WordPress plugin to create viral FaceBook fan page tabs.



About WP4FB 2.0

WP4FB 2.0 is a popular WordPress plugin that is responsible for causing many FaceBook pages to go viral. It is user friends and works well with the newly implemented FaceBook timeline.



