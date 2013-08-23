Second Video in Corporate Profile's NYC Urban Guidebook Video Series Aims to Remind All New Yorkers of Elevator Etiquette

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- As Jay Z sang in his hit song, “Empire State of Mind”, there are “8 million stories out there in the naked city. Chances are you will need an elevator to reach a many of those stories on a daily basis. Corporate Profile®, a multimedia news provider, creating original daily news segments, has posted a lighthearted approach on etiquette in a NYC elevator ride and what they consider “10 Worst People to get in the Elevator With”.



Corporate Profile recently embarked on a video campaign called the NYC Urban Guidebook to help visitors better understand the in-and-outs of New York City including the best places to visit. The series is currently streaming on the ClearVISION Network, an innovative in-airport TV network which features the best entertainment, news, music, and sports programming for travelers.



The latest video in the series can be viewed on CorporateProfile.com’s page by following this link: http://www.corporateprofile.com/2013/08/20/nyc-elevator-etiquette-10-worst-people-to-get-stuck-in-an-elevator-with/



This latest edition to the NYC Urban Guidebook series takes a takes a lighthearted approach to elevator etiquette and makes those aware of certain personalities you may encounter when boarding a NYC elevator--including “the Patrick Bateman-type”. According to the guide’s host, AnnaMaria Chen, the “Patrick Bateman” is one of ten personalities you may encounter and want to avoid, as this person has a tendency to stare you down and invade your personal space. “Nothing says serial killer, than someone who wants to stare you down the whole elevator ride,” jokes Chen.



The elevator guide follows the first video in the series which broached subway etiquette and makes those new-to-the-city aware of the do’s and don’ts when navigating the NYC subway system. New videos in the NYC Urban Guidebook are expected to stream on ClearVISION. Other upcoming videos in the series include, yellow-cab etiquette, and where to find the city’s most popular events and attractions. Corporate Profile is a content provider for the ClearVISION & ConnectiMED Networks.



For more information, log on to http://www.corporateprofile.com



About Corporate Profile®

Corporate Profile® is a multimedia news provider, creating original daily news segments and interviews covering topics including finance, fashion, medicine, charitable causes, lifestyle, and wellness through http://www.corporateprofile.com. Financial segments are broadcast on http://www.cpreports.com, which provides viewers and readers fresh, original, and highly informative ideas and market commentary from Wall Street.