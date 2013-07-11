Second Volume of 'The Sean Henderson Books' Series Thrusts Readers Deeper Into Q-LITHIUM Phenomenon.

Spring Hill, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- While its roots exist in Science Fiction, ‘The Sean Henderson Books’ series by Paul Dennis brings both narrative and characters to life through the incorporation of the author’s own eclectic life experiences. With the series’ first book, ‘The Discovery’, introducing readers to the concept and characters that make up the Q-Lithium phenomenon, book two continues their adventures on a dramatic new level.



‘Q-LITHIUM’ proves that, when a lucrative and life-changing commodity is at stake, some will do anything to get their hands on it.



Synopsis:



This second book chronicles new adventures of the intrepid Q-LITHIUM team. Sean Henderson and his beautiful partner and lover; Jill Cramer; continue their torrid romance.



Surveys indicate a previously unknown source of Q-LITHIUM located two miles deep in the Puerto Rico Atlantic trench. The Q-Labs research ship, the Nantucket Explorer, discovers a "white smoker" emitting a very high purity version of the element. Before any action can be taken, the ship is disintegrated by an unknown weapon. Q-Labs mounts a new expedition to investigate the "smoker". During collection of samples, "crawler" tracks are noted around the smoker. Someone is pirating the Q-LITHIUM. The Navy interdicts a small contingent of terrorists from a new organization attempting to install a destructive device of some sort on the survey ship. The device proves to be a new type of weapon made with Q-LITHIUM that literally disintegrates matter by disrupting the quantum level, mass-creating Higgs field. Using this new weapon as a guide, Thorny Memorial Research develops a family of q-weapons that they dub "q-Disruptors". Other new and exciting "commercial" products are also developed. A new terrorist group is formed (Los Hermanos de la Revolucion or LHR). They attempt to acquire quantities of Q-LITHIUM by several intriguing methods including kidnapping and the destruction of a deep sea submersible resulting several harrowing hours of nail-biting attempts to rescue the sub and its occupants. The appearance of an unexpected ally aids the Q-LITHIUM team in locating the main LHR headquarters in Caracas. An "attack" team destroys the "head of the snake" and a surprising new romance develops.



Attempts are made to assassinate the Q-LITHIUM team members by a remaining splinter cell of the LHR. The unexpected ally helps in locating the cell. A plethora of other rapidly occurring events ensure that the Q-LITHIUM team remains busy foiling one plot after another New sources of Q-LITHIUM are discovered creating more interesting tales.



The finale is exciting and unexpected. Q-LITHIUM is replete with human interaction, humor; romance, action and science. When reading this genre-bending novel, you will want to become part of the talented crew of protagonists.



The author is delighted to be giving his growing fan base something new.



“People very quickly flocked to buy ‘The Discovery’ to find out what my writing is all about. My over-riding goal was to give them an engrossing story that uses plausible science to keep it believable. This second book really digs deep into the Q-LITHIUM team and their work, while exposing the pitfalls such a discovery can afford,” says Dennis.



Adding, “It’s a very raw story with numerous sub-plots that play on the quirks and quips of each character. The strength of human spirit is aggressively tested in this second volume, as the Q-LITHIUM team discovers that they are not the only ones wanting control over what they have found. What to find out what happens? Buy the book!”



Due to the increasing popularity and growing demand for his work, Dennis is also formally announcing that book three is in the works. Fans are urged to stay tuned for any updates.



‘Q-LITHIUM’ is available now in eBook and paperback formats. For more information and to place an order, visit the author’s official website: http://prdbooks.com



About Paul Dennis

Mr. Dennis was born in Columbus, Ohio graduating high school with honors and as class Valedictorian. He attended Ohio State University majoring in mathematics and physics being elected to Phi Eta Sigma scholastic honorary and Pershing Rifles military honorary. (He is still a rabid Ohio State Buckeyes football fanatic.) Mr. Dennis also received a degree from Southern Illinois University with honors in Industrial Technology.

Mr. Dennis worked for almost a decade as a senior technologist at Battelle Memorial Institute, the world’s largest independent research organization, where he participated in the development of xerography (Xerox) among other projects. He subsequently spent several years in various senior management and executive positions for technologically-based corporations while living in Los Angeles; Denver; Orlando; Plymouth, MI.; Pensacola and Ocala, Florida.

Mr. Dennis is the author of numerous technical papers and books. He has participated in several industry/university combined committees helping to develop more practical curriculums for technical degrees.