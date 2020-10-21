Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2020 -- Secondary Batteries Global Market Report 2020 provides insightful data about business strategies, qualitative and quantitative analysis of Global Market. The report also calls for market – driven results deriving feasibility studies for client needs. MarketInsightsReports ensures qualified and verifiable aspects of market data operating in the real- time scenario. The analytical studies are conducted ensuring client needs with a thorough understanding of market capacities in the real- time scenario.



The global secondary batteries market was worth $57.77 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3% and reach $91.88 billion by 2023.



Top Leading Companies Mentioned are BYD Company Ltd., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., LG Chem Co. Ltd., Johnson Controls, Amperex Technologies Ltd., Energizer Holdings, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Aquion Energy, Battery Technology Inc., and Beckett Energy Systems.



Increasing demand for electric vehicles will positively impact the secondary batteries market. Secondary batteries are increasingly being used in hybrid vehicles. The wide temperature ranges between -30 C to +75 C and the rapid charging capacity of Nickel Metal Hybride (NiMH) batteries are ideal for the automotive sector. NiMH batteries can handle the high power levels which are essential for electric vehicles. According to Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) report, electric vehicle sales are expected to reach 540 million by 2040, which is around 32% of the world's passenger vehicles. Therefore, the increasing demand for electric vehicles will drive the secondary batteries market's growth.



Recent developments in NiMH battery manufacturing has improved the lifespan of nickel-metal hydride batteries. The electro positivity of the A-elements makes them easy to be corroded in the alkaline electrolyte used in NiMH batteries. A thin protective layer is used on alloy particles to improve reaction kinetics and corrosion stability of conventional NiMH batteries. In December 2018, Researchers at Stockholm University, a Swedish public university, have developed metal hydride surface structures for NiMH batteries to extend cycle life.



