SecondaryMarketAnnuity.Net Offers Little Known High Yield Annuities for Retirement

Whitefish, MT -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2012 -- Savvy retirement investors and advisers are discovering a little known niche of the finance market called Secondary Market Annuities. While annuities have been used for centuries as a means of steady cash flow, the Secondary Market Annuity is a relative newcomer to the financial landscape, and investors are taking notice.



Secondary Market Annuities are existing annuities, but available at a discount, and are a good alternative for individuals seeking higher yield options than traditional fixed income investments. These High Yield Annuities offer yields in excess of 6 percent, as opposed to the common 2 to 3 percent associated with newly issued annuities. In order to educate investors and promote the financial gain from these annuities, SecondaryMarketAnnuity.Net, in conjunction with the leading factoring agencies, now offers the world's largest inventory of secondary market annuities.



Nathaniel M. Pulsifer of SecondaryMarketAnnuity.Net explained, "The term ‘Secondary Market Annuity’ refers to structured settlement annuities, immediate annuities, and lottery payments that are sold through specialty finance factoring companies between one private party and another, in a uniform and legislated transaction process. Individuals are selling future payments today at a discount, which means future payments for you at a high yield. Court ordered and attorney reviewed transaction processes ensure safety and security; in addition, highly rated insurance carriers guarantee your payments. These are low risk, high-yield, fixed income alternative investments."



"These annuities stem from the credit crisis of 2008. Selling future payments for cash to factoring companies has been an ongoing business for decades, but most factoring companies were either backed by a few wealthy individuals or by bank credit lines knows as warehouse lines," Pulsifer elaborated. "But with the financial crisis, many factoring companies had to look to private individuals for the capital to purchase the future payment streams their customers sought to sell. Ultimately, they turned to financial advisers. The larger factoring companies still maintain established credit lines and package their cases at an institutional level, but there are many mid-sized firms we work with that make fantastic opportunities available to us and our clients.”



“We have a window of opportunity and offer a great yield in this low rate environment, and individuals and advisers can find that elusive combination of safety, and high yield. Our Secondary Market Annuities are far superior to all other safe money alternatives we're aware of, and have a place in many portfolios.”



About SecondaryMarketAnnuity.Net:

SecondaryMarketAnnuity.Net offers individuals and advisers comprehensive information on Secondary Market Annuities, giving both visitors and advisers access to the worlds largest inventory of available annuities. They employ a 100 percent buyer focused purchasing process that protects clients and advisers, and emphasizes legal reviews, third party escrow and other investor securities, to ensure the most effortless transactions possible. They encourage clients to learn more about Secondary Market Annuities by visiting their website: SecondaryMarketAnnuity.Net.