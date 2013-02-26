Secpoint.com Explains What Web Vulnerability Scanners Deal With

Copenhagen, Denmark -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2013 -- One of the first aspects you need to look out for is cross site scripting or XSS. As of 2007, when a study was made, more than 80 percent of all the vulnerabilities documented were a result of XSS and this is one of the reasons why you need to do all the things you can in order to find the right protection that can handle XSS better than all the rest.



If you want to know how cross site scripting works, here is a good example. There are a lot of sites that you trust to be safe and they offer you a lot of services and applications. The attackers include a few codes in the things you trust that will grant them access to a lot of cookies and page content or other things that the browser will keep for you.



Code injection is one of the main weapons used by an attacker in order to gain control over things you do not want to share. It can target a lot of aspects of your site and you will lose a lot of sensitive information if you are not aware of it. There are a lot of forms you need to look out for, but the most common are SQL injection and HTML injection.



SQL injection is a technique that can be used in order to attack databases from a site. There are SQL statements that can be used on a lot of sites and they can be modified by the attacker in order to pass the command to the database. This can result in the loss of a database to the attacker and if it contains sensitive information, you will be in trouble.



The HTML injection also targets the use of sensitive data from a computer, but it behaves as cross site scripting in the most parts. If you are not ready for the attacks that may come from the sites you trust, then you can be sure all the data you have on your computer might be available for the attacker and you can lose a lot of sensitive information.



